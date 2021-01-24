Tom Brady continues to defy "Father Time" at the age of 43, setting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise record for postseason touchdown passes (six) in just his third playoff game with a franchise that has been in existence for 45 years. The touchdown pass Brady set the franchise record on was a 39-yard throw to Scotty Miller with one second left in the first half to give Tampa Bay a 21-10 lead over the Green Bay Packers at halftime.

Brady saw the Packers playing man coverage and took advantage of Miller beating Green Bay cornerback Kevin King into the end zone for his second touchdown pass of the first half. Brady ended the first half 13 of 22 for 202 yards and two touchdowns and a 119.9 passer rating.

Brady is the first player in NFL history with 20 passing touchdowns in the conference championship game, seven more than the next closest player (Joe Montana, 13). Brady, who is 8-1 against quarterbacks in the conference championship game against quarterbacks not named Peyton Manning, is 9-1 in playoff games when his team scores first -- which Tampa Bay did on Sunday.

Brad Johnson previously held the Buccaneers franchise record for postseason touchdown passes with five.