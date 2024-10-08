The New York Jets made the first firing of the 2024 season, as they relieved coach Robert Saleh of his duties on Tuesday. Saleh went 20-36 in three-plus years, and started this season 2-3. His most recent loss came to New York's former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold, who has the Minnesota Vikings off to a 5-0 start.

The Jets had Super Bowl aspirations this season with Aaron Rodgers back under center, but New York's offense ranks sixth-worst through five weeks in total yards (286.6 yards per game), last in rushing offense (80.4 rushing yards per game) and eighth-worst in scoring (18.6 points per game).

While defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will take over as the interim coach, who will the Jets have an eye on for 2025? Let's take a look.

5. Jeff Ulbrich, Jets DC

We can't just write off Ulbrich before he's had a chance to lead this team. Maybe he could accomplish what Antonio Pierce did last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. After all, Ulbrich is already considered by some to be an underrated head coaching candidate.

The 47-year-old has served as the Jets defensive coordinator since 2021, and worked as a linebackers coach for the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons. He also got a shot as interim defensive coordinator in Atlanta. Recently, Ulbrich had the opportunity to serve as the National team head coach at the Senior Bowl.

"You can just tell that one reason the Jets play so hard is because of him," NC State linebacker and eventual Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick Payton Wilson said of Ulbrich, via the Jets' official website. "The passion and the energy he brings, you would go out there and kill for that guy. I've only known him literally two days now, and that's how I feel about him."

4. Bobby Slowik, Texans OC

The first-year offensive coordinator took the NFL world by storm in 2023, helping C.J. Stroud put together one of the best rookie campaigns for a quarterback ever, while Nico Collins quickly evolved into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Texans went from worst to first in the AFC South with Slowik commanding the No. 12 offense in the league. This year, Houston's offense ranks No. 6.

At 37 years old, Slowik is one of these young offensive minds who has worked under both Mike Shanahan and Kyle Shanahan. He served as the San Francisco 49ers' offensive passing game coordinator before leaving for H-Town with DeMeco Ryans.

Speaking of offensive minds, Johnson may be the best on the market. It looked like he was going to land a head coaching job this past offseason, but Johnson ultimately returned to Detroit. Under Johnson's watch, the Lions offense finished top five in both points per game and yards per game in each of the last two seasons. In 2023, Detroit tied a franchise record with 12 wins and won the NFC North for the very first time.

Johnson, who turned 38 this offseason, has been with the Lions organization since 2019. As far as coaches who have never been lead men before, Johnson may be No. 1 on teams' list.

2. Mike Vrabel, Browns assistant

The 2021 NFL Coach of the Year found himself on the outside looking in this offseason after being fired by the Tennessee Titans following a second straight losing season. Vrabel went 54-45 during his six seasons as Tennessee's lead man, won the AFC South twice and made the AFC Championship game in his second season with the Titans.

Vrabel joined the Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant this offseason, but many view him as a favorite to land a head coaching gig this upcoming offseason.

1. Bill Belichick

Could you imagine Belichick being hired as coach of the Jets for a second time? Hopefully this tenure lasts longer than just one day. It doesn't seem like Belichick is done coaching just yet, and New York could be interested in his services. Would he and Rodgers be a good fit? That's TBD.

The 72-year-old Belichick has won six Super Bowl rings as coach, two more than any other in NFL history, and is 14 wins away from tying Don Shula for the most overall wins ever.