Another week, another roundup of injuries. It's an unfortunate reality in the NFL, but all 32 teams have to win the war of attrition if they want to hoist the Lombardi trophy at year's end.

In Week 9, we saw several notable names go down with injuries. The Dallas Cowboys are holding their breath for good news on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, then New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave landed in the hospital briefly following an illegal hit from defensive back Xavier Woods.

Below, we will break down the most recent reports and developments from the most notable injuries around the league:

WR Drake London (hip) : NFL Media reports London will have tests done on his hip injury, but the belief is that he suffered a hip pointer. It's not expected to be a long-term issue.

: NFL Media reports London will have tests done on his hip injury, but the belief is that he suffered a hip pointer. It's not expected to be a long-term issue. DT Grady Jarrett (Achilles): Jarrett left Atlanta's matchup vs. Dallas on Sunday with an Achilles strain, but he told reporters he feels "solid," and left the game for "precautionary reasons."

OT Darnell Wright (knee): Based on initial tests, Wright suffered an MCL sprain, per NFL Media. He's undergoing an MRI to determine the severity.

Dallas Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott (hamstring, hand) : Prescott exited the Week 9 loss vs. the Falcons with a hamstring injury. It was initially unknown if Prescott would miss time due to the injury, but a Monday MRI and further testing brought forth bad news. Per NFL Media, Prescott's hamstring injury is worse than initially feared, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks. Prescott will get a second opinion, but Cooper Rush is going to have to start some games.

WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder): Lamb suffered what is reportedly a right AC joint injury on Sunday, per ESPN. He will have an MRI on Monday.

New Orleans Saints

WR Chris Olave (head): Olave was stretchered off the field after taking a hard hit in Week 9. It's his second concussion of the season, but Olave did take to social media to say he was going to be all right.

WR A.J. Brown (knee): While Brown left Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a knee injury, Fox Sports reports he avoided serious injury.