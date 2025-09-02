The Jacksonville Jaguars listed Travis Hunter as a starting wide receiver and a second-string cornerback on their Week 1 depth chart against the Panthers, reflecting the general sentiment heard from coach Liam Coen as well as preseason depth charts. Here is the Week 1 depth chart in full:

Per the depth chart, Hunter will start alongside receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown and backup cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis.

In early August, Coen appeared on the Rich Eisen show and tried to estimate Hunter's snap count.

"It's a hard number to probably come up [with]," Coen said. "If you're saying you're going to play 65 to 75 snaps on offense, let's call it, and if he's playing 80% of those snaps or so, and then similar defensively, you look at trying to be able to match that number as much as possible. ... We've done more offense because that was where more of the development was necessary."

Hunter starred at both wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado, catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns and intercepting four passes en route to winning the Heisman Trophy last season. The Jaguars moved up from the No. 5 overall pick to No. 2 to select him in April's NFL Draft.

In his lone preseason game, Hunter played 10 offensive snaps (catching two passes) and eight defensive snaps.

After roster cuts in late August, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said Hunter's role could fluctuate throughout the season.

"There's a competitive advantage to not knowing what side of the ball he's going to be deployed on fully," Gladstone said. "If that's half, if that's a mixture -- all those sorts of things can vary from one week to the next. And I think the fact that that exists is certainly a hand that we'll keep close."