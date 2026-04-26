The picks are in, prospects are en route to their new homes, and the book is closed on the 2026 NFL Draft. As they prepare for their upcoming rookie seasons, it's time for fanbases to get acquainted with the new talent injected into their rosters.

There's always tremendous excitement when it comes to rookies, as they bring with them the hope that they'll become a fan favorite in some form or fashion. That could simply be them blossoming into a bona fide star, or it could be them becoming a plucky contributor that reflects the hard-nosed fabric of the region.

As is the case with every draft, there's always one player in particular who gets the fans buzzing. Below, we highlight one draft pick from each team that the fanbase is going to be obsessed with this summer.

Arizona Cardinals: Carson Beck

Position: QB | School: Miami | Pick: Round 3 (No. 65 overall)

Jeremiyah Love will, of course, garner a lot of attention as the No. 3 overall pick and a budding superstar running back, but quarterbacks get the people going. There's going to be plenty of intrigue over how former Miami quarterback Carson Beck performs this summer and whether or not he could unseat Jacoby Brissett. While there's skepticism about whether Beck can translate to the NFL, Cardinals fans will likely have themselves convinced that he can be the franchise savior by August. Whether that holds up throughout the season is a different story entirely.

Atlanta Falcons: Avieon Terrell

Position: CB | School: Clemson | Pick: Round 2 (No. 48 overall)

This is sort of a package deal because the hype around Avieon Terrell isn't just that he's a first-round talent who fell to Atlanta in the second. It's also because he joins a secondary that is led by his older brother, All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell. The siblings will now play opposite one another in the secondary, which is going to be wildly entertaining for Falcons fans. The brothers shared an emotional embrace once Avieon was selected, only building the hype of this sibling-led secondary.

How could you not be excited about this brotherly duo battling it out against the rest of the NFC South?

Baltimore Ravens: Ja'Kobie Lane

Position: WR | School: USC | Pick: Round 3 (No. 80 overall)

The Ravens offense already has physical freaks with Lamar Jackson at quarterback and Derrick Henry at running back. Now, they may have added another in USC receiver Ja'Kobie Lane.

While CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Mike Renner has noted Lane is a "project" receiver, his upside is tremendous, which is exactly what will have Baltimore hooked. Lane is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and has a knack for winning in the red zone. As noted by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, Lane had the fifth-best adjusted catch radius in this class, and 50% of his targets went for first downs (also fifth-best).

For a franchise that previously tried squeezing the last ounce of talent out of various veterans, this is an opportunity to tap into a young receiver who could become a stud for years to come.

Buffalo Bills: T.J. Parker

Position: EDGE | School: Clemson | Pick: Round 2 (No. 36 overall)

The Bills moved all around the draft board this weekend, making several trades that included moving out of the first round entirely. Despite ultimately not picking in the opening round, they did get a first-round talent in Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker. Buffalo desperately needs a stronger presence attacking the quarterback as they look to get over the hump in the AFC, and fans will look to Parker as the possible answer to that need. If the Bills can get Parker to look more like how he played during his sophomore season, where he had 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss, they'll be thrilled.

Carolina Panthers: Chris Brazzell II

Position: WR | School: Tennessee | Pick: Round 3 (No. 83 overall)

Carolina continues to build around Bryce Young. They gave their quarterback some protection with Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall, and stayed in the SEC to give him a weapon in Tennessee wideout Chris Brazzell II. Panthers fans will certainly be enamored with Brazzell when they see the 22-year-old's length (6-foot-4) and explosive-play ability.

If Carolina really wants to get excited, they should turn on his tape from last season's Georgia game, where he posted a stat line of six catches, 177 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman

Position: S | School: Oregon | Pick: Round 1 (No. 25 overall)

There's nothing quite like landing a player that you thought would be off the board while he also fills arguably your biggest roster need. It's easy to imagine Bears fans jumping for joy when he was there at No. 25 overall. The Oregon safety should slot in as an immediate starter after the franchise lost Kevin Byard in free agency, and it wasn't a guarantee he'd be there with Thieneman routinely being linked to the Vikings at No. 18. This is an instant impact player that should help Chicago build off a NFC North-winning season in 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals: Cashius Howell

Position: EDGE | School: Texas A&M | Pick: Round 2 (No. 41 overall)

Some Bengals fans may have PTSD from taking another Aggie pass rusher after Shemar Stewart's trying rookie season last year, but Howell is exactly what this defense needs, and it shouldn't take long for the hype to build around him. He had 11.5 sacks for Texas A&M last season, dominating SEC offensive tackles. If you can attack the quarterback against those linemen, it should translate to the NFL. Howell also has a fiery personality, which will be endearing to the fanbase.

With Dexter Lawrence acquired this offseason, along with the arrival of Howell, there's promise for Cincy's defense in 2026.

Cleveland Browns: Taylen Green

Position: QB | School: Arkansas | Pick: Round 6 (No. 182 overall)

The Browns completed a fantastic draft. They brought in a number of Day 1 starters, including receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Of course, they'll have fans' attention, but what has been the organization's Achilles heel for as long as both you and I can remember? Quarterback. So, whenever they add a new one to the fold, it'll be a main topic of conversation, even if he's a sixth-round pick like Taylen Green is. The Arkansas quarterback is ultra athletic, and while some have suggested he could move to receiver, GM Andrew Berry shut down that possibility, so he is coming to town as a quarterback.

On top of simply evaluating Green and monitoring his development, his arrival also sparks a debate on what could happen to the Browns' QB room. It's unlikely they carry four into the regular season, so there will be an odd man out between Green, Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs

Position: S | School: Ohio State | Pick: Round 1 (No. 11 overall)

Caleb Downs falling out of the top 10 was one of the more surprising developments of the first round. Jerry Jones recognized the talent that was lingering on the board and decided to do something about it, trading up with the Dolphins to secure him.

While safety isn't one of the more valued positions at the draft, Downs was one of the top overall prospects in the entire draft, possibly even the best defensive talent. He has the potential to be an anchor for Dallas' secondary for years to come, which is a welcome addition for fans who saw the Cowboys give up the most passing yards in the NFL last season.

He'll be a fan favorite in short order, if not already.

Denver Broncos: Jonah Coleman

Position: RB | School: Washington | Pick: Round 4 (No. 108 overall)

Denver added to its backfield with Coleman, who could find his way to taking over the lion's share of touches. Described as a bowling ball runner in the same ilk as former All-Pro Maurice Jones-Drew, Coleman will slot in as a logical replacement for J.K. Dobbins and compete for touches with RJ Harvey, who was Denver's second-round pick last year.

Coleman was a team captain at Washington and proved to be a trusted option with the football, fumbling once over four collegiate seasons. He has the intangibles and skills that fans will quickly fall in love with.

Detroit Lions: Derrick Moore

Position: EDGE | School: Michigan | Pick: Round 2 (No. 44 overall)

The Lions defensive line continues to tap into the hometown waters as they plucked Michigan pass rusher Derrick Moore in the second round. Detroit fans should already be quite familiar with Moore, who played four seasons for the Wolverines, including their national championship run in 2023. The 2025 season was Moore's best statistical output, posting 10.5 sacks. That is exactly the type of presence they need off the edge, opposite of fellow Michigan man Aidan Hutchinson.

Green Bay Packers: Trey Smack

Position: K | School: Florida | Pick: Round 6 (No. 216 overall)

Green Bay addressed more pressing needs at the top of the draft, but they also needed to figure out what to do at kicker. Veteran Brandon McManus converted just 80% of his field goal attempts last season and missed time due to injury. Now, Green Bay is adding some competition to the room by trading up to select Florida's Trey Smack in the sixth round. Smack had a knack for connecting on long field goals, netting a school-record 10 kicks of 50+ yards. Outside of a quarterback competition, a training camp kicking competition is something that'll have fans talking throughout the summer.

Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald

Position: DT | School: Ohio State | Pick: Round 2 (No. 36 overall)

Kayden McDonald may have already captured the hearts of Texans fans. The Ohio State defensive tackle was the last man standing in the green room after falling out of the first round on Thursday night. He didn't have to wait long to hear his name called on Day 2, however, as the Texans snatched him with the 36th overall pick. Once he was picked, McDonald's emotions took over.

Not only is McDonald an easy player to root for after seeing that moment unfold, but he's also a straight-up dog on the interior. He'll join an already lethal Texans defense and help stifle the opposing run game as arguably the best run-stuffing defender in this class.

Indianapolis Colts: CJ Allen

Position: LB | School: Georgia | Pick: Round 2 (No. 53 overall)

The Colts made it a point to address defense at the NFL Draft, and they kicked it off with one of the steals of the draft. CJ Allen only fell to them because inside linebacker isn't super valued across the league compared to other positions, but Indy will love the tenacity the Georgia product brings to Lucas Oil Stadium. He'll come in as the MIKE linebacker sporting the green dot and quickly become one of the young leaders on this defense.

GM Chris Ballard called Allen "a face-of-the-program type of guy."

Jacksonville Jaguars: Tanner Kaziol

Position: TE | School: Houston | Pick: Round 5 (No. 164 overall)

The Jaguars doubled up at tight end during the draft despite having Brenton Strange already on the roster. Second-rounder Nate Boerkircher comes in as more of a blocking tight end, so he may not have the same sizzle to the fanbase as Kaziol, who projects as another pass-catching option at the position. Kaziol arrives in Duval County standing 6-foot-7, so he is a towering outlet for Trevor Lawrence. Last season, he hauled in 74 receptions for 727 yards and six touchdowns at Houston. If he flashes that ability over the course of minicamp and training camp, it won't take long for the hype train to fill up.

Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane

Position: CB | School: LSU | Pick: Round 1 (No. 6 overall)

The Chiefs had a Grand Canyon-sized hole in the secondary after trading Trent McDuffie to the Rams and then losing Jaylen Watson to L.A. in free agency as well. Given that need, it wasn't too much of a surprise to see K.C. trade up from No. 9 to No. 6 to ensure they scooped up the top corner in the class in Delane. The LSU product has the makings of being a true No. 1 corner in the NFL, which is exactly what Chiefs fans were clamoring for entering the draft. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Mike Renner called Delane the "safest pick at corner in this draft class."

Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza

Position: QB | School: Indiana | Pick: Round 1 (No. 1 overall)

We're not going to get cute here. If there is one player the Raiders fans are obsessing over, it's rightfully their No. 1 overall pick and future franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza.

He comes to Las Vegas with the hope of turning the tide of the organization, just as he did at Indiana, leading the program to a national championship while winning the Heisman Trophy in the process. Mendoza has drawn comparisons to Matt Ryan and Joe Burrow throughout the predraft process, and Raiders fans should be thrilled if he meets them.

The question now is how the Raiders plan to navigate Mendoza's development. With Kirk Cousins in-house, he doesn't need to play right twaway, and he likely won't. That'll lead to plenty of conversation across the fanbase about when the right time might be to transition to Mendoza and get this new era officially underway.

Los Angeles Chargers: Akheem Mesidor

Position: EDGE | School: Miami | Pick: Round 1 (No. 22 overall)

Mesidor was one of the more recognizable faces of this 2026 class, thanks to his star play for the Hurricanes last season. While he's an older prospect, you can't deny his production of 12.5 sacks in 2025.

A pass rusher will always be a shiny object for the fan base to sink its teeth into, and Mesidor does address a key need for the Chargers after losing Odafe Oweh in free agency, along with Khalil Mack in the twilight of his career.

Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson

Position: QB | School: Alabama | Pick: Round 1 (No. 13 overall)

This was the stunner of the draft. The Rams effectively named Simpson the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford, and the selection immediately drew a wide range of opinions. Some argued that the team should've continued to build for the 2026 season as they are on the brink of a Super Bowl run, while others noted Simpson creates long-term insurance with Stafford entering his age-38 season.

With Simpson now aboard, he'll be under the microscope, especially throughout the summer, as that's where he'll get the majority of his work. There, fans will get a glimpse into their future as he develops in Sean McVay's system. If he shows flashes, the optimism will be palpable.

Miami Dolphins: Chris Bell

Position: WR | School: Louisville | Pick: Round 3 (No. 94 overall)

The Dolphins wide receiver room was gutted this offseason after the club released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. Entering the draft, Malik Washington headlined the top of the depth chart for new starting quarterback Malik Willis.

After addressing other needs with their first round picks, Miami double-dipped at receiver on Day 2, taking Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas at No. 75 overall and Chris Bell at No. 94 overall. Of the two, fans may be more intrigued with Bell, despite being the later selection. The Louisville receiver would've gone higher in the draft had it not been for a torn ACL he suffered in November, so this could be a buy-low opportunity for the organization that needs a lucky break at receiver.

Bell is reportedly ahead of schedule in his rehab, and that'll be worth monitoring throughout the spring. When healthy, Bell is a big-bodied target who had 72 catches, 917 yards, and six touchdowns in his 11 games played last year.

Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks

Position: DL | School: Florida | Pick: Round 1 (No. 18 overall)

Banks will be a polarizing figure for Vikings fans as he heads to Minnesota. On the one hand, he's unbelievably gifted and has the potential to be a true game-wrecker. However, he also comes with some major red flags, namely durability. He suffered a foot injury with the Gators that limited him last season, and had to undergo another foot surgery after hurting himself at the combine. His recovery will be something Vikings followers obsess over to ensure the No. 18 pick was well spent.

New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu

Position: OT | School: Utah | Pick: Round 1 (No. 28 overall)

How New England approaches Lomu's development is going to take over the spring and summer for Patriots fans. Just last year, the franchise used the No. 4 overall pick to select left tackle Will Campbell. Following a rookie season where Campbell struggled (particularly in the playoffs), they traded up for a lineman who exclusively played left tackle. Director of player personnel Eliot Wolf noted that Campbell is the team's left tackle when asked about the Lomu pick and noted that they see Lomu possibly being the heir to Morgan Moses on the right side. That said, it'll be fascinating to see if they shake up the line if Campbell shows any signs of struggling during camp. Wherever he plays, Lomu's arrival is a welcome sight for fans, who want to make sure Drake Maye stays upright more often during his third season.

New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson

Position: WR | School: Arizona State | Pick: Round 1 (No. 8 overall)

Tyson was not WR1 in this year's class, but there's a chance he could prove to be the best wideout when it's all said and done. Throughout the pre-draft process, Tyson was often labeled as the most talented receiver, but injury concerns put a small dent in his stock. He was still a top-10 pick, landing with the Saints, where he'll play opposite Chris Olave. Fans will quickly see why the front office put those injury concerns aside and selected Tyson at No. 8 overall, as his skill set flashes WR1 potential.

If Tyler Shough can elevate as he becomes the full-time starter, Tyson could be a sneaky OROY candidate.

New York Giants: Arvell Reese

Position: EDGE | School: Ohio State | Pick: Round 1 (No. 5 overall)

Giants fans should be pinching themselves at the fact that Reese fell to them at No. 5 overall. He was favored to come off the board possibly as high as No. 2 overall, but the crosstown rival Jets decided to take Texas Tech's David Bailey instead. At just 20 years old, Reese is just scratching the surface of his potential and could help headline one of the top up-and-coming defenses in the NFL with the Giants, who also boast pass rushers Abdul Carter and Brian Burns.

The question now is how the Giants use Reese, as he can work off the edge or play as an off-ball linebacker.

New York Jets: Kenyon Sadiq

Position: TE | School: Oregon | Pick: Round 1 (No. 16 overall)

The Jets ended up with three first-round picks. Each of them should be instant-impact players, but I think the one that will garner the most intrigue by the fanbase is Kenyon Sadiq. The Oregon tight end could prove to be a matchup nightmare due to his big frame and freak athleticism. It's not hyperbole to say that the Big Ten Tight of the Year for 2025 had one of the best NFL Combines of all-time.

While Omar Cooper Jr. will be a strong complement opposite Garrett Wilson at receiver, Sadiq could add a different level to the passing attack that the franchise hasn't had in quite a while if he hits.

Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon

Position: WR | School: USC | Pick: Round 1 (No. 20 overall)

For the bulk of the offseason, Eagles fans have had to deal with talk about an impending trade of A.J. Brown. While they added some ancillary pieces to help cushion the blow of his departure before the draft, the room -- and the fanbase -- got a shot in the arm when Howie Roseman traded up to No. 20 to select Lemon. Now, the franchise has the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner (college football's top wide receiver) ready to slot into a massive target share as the No. 2 option below DeVonta Smith.

Lemon's arrival with the Eagles even had some drama added to it after they snatched him away from the Steelers, who were actually on the phone with the receiver and planning to take him with the 21st pick before Philly traded up. That already gives him a strong first impression.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Eli Heidenreich

Position: RB | School: Navy | Pick: Round 7 (No. 230 overall)

One of the coolest moments of the entire draft came on Day 3 when Pittsburgh, the host city, selected Navy running back Eli Heidenreich in the seventh round. The Steelers are Heidenreich's hometown team, and he was present for the draft, so he was able to be ushered into the league in front of the Pittsburgh faithful. He also had a viral moment where he saluted the camera while putting on his Steelers draft cap.

How can Steelers fans -- or anyone for that matter -- not get chills?

The Naval Academy will also allow Heidenreich to pursue his pro football career before serving.

San Francisco 49ers: Romello Height

Position: EDGE | School: Texas Tech | Pick: Round 3 (No. 70 overall)

Height should receive a hero's welcome to the Bay Area, as the Texas Tech pass rusher should help fix the Niners' biggest need in 2025: attacking the quarterback. San Francisco ranked dead last in sacks in 2025, and while part of that was due to injury, they also needed more personnel to strengthen the unit. Height was one of the major contributors to a Red Raiders defense that made it to the CFP, and he tallied 11.5 sacks in the process.

Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price

Position: RB | School: Notre Dame | Pick: Round 1 (No. 32 overall)

Seattle didn't have a ton of needs entering the draft, which makes sense considering they just hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. That said, running back was a clear hole for them after losing Kenneth Walker III in free agency and Zach Charnbonet recovering from an ACL tear. So, the Seahawks looked to rectify that need with Price, who flew under the radar due to playing behind Jeremiyah Love in the Notre Dame backfield. While Price may have been second-fiddle for the Fight Irish, fans will quickly see why he was still a first-round talent. Fans will love Price's downhill running style and his ability to make a single cut and barrel for additional yardage.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ted Hurst

Position: WR | School: Georgia State | Pick: Round 3 (No. 84 overall)

Tampa Bay put an emphasis on defense with its first two picks, adding pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in the first and then linebacker Josiah Trotter in the second. That was certainly a major need for the organization, but the Bucs also lost Mike Evans in free agency, so they could stand to add another receiver. They did just that with Hurst, who is 6-foot-4 and has 4.42 speed, which will certainly catch the fanbase's attention. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. will headline the receiver depth chart, but there will be plenty of chatter about Hurt's development as well.

Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate

Position: WR | School: Ohio State | Pick: Round 1 (No. 4 overall)

This is another selection we won't overthink. All that matters for the Tennessee Titans in 2026 is for 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward to continue making positive strides in his development. To help with that, the franchise gave him a No. 1 option in the pass game by selecting Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate. Seeing Tate come off the board at No. 4 overall was a bit of a surprise, but it was clear the Titans were hellbent on giving Ward a weapon, and decided to pivot to the receiver after Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was taken the pick before. Fans will certainly have a heavy interest in how Tate inserts himself into the offense, because if he succeeds, that means Ward is taking a Year 2 leap.

Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams

Position: WR | School: Clemson | Pick: Round 3 (No. 71 overall)

Washington secured a physical freak in linebacker Sonny Styles on Day 1 of the draft, and Adam Peters didn't have another selection until he was on the clock with No. 71 overall in the third round. There, he added a much-needed secondary weapon for Jayden Daniels at receiver in Williams. At Clemson, Williams worked in the slot, meaning he could be a heavily involved target for Daniels at the NFL level if he stays in there. Injuries are a bit of a concern, but if he stays out of the blue medical tent, Williams has great YAC ability and should be a fun weapon to watch in this offense.