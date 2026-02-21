Free agent tight end Travis Kelce remains undecided on his playing future ahead of the 2026 season, Should he delay retirement, a return to the Kansas City Chiefs is expected. Coach Andy Reid confirmed discussions this week with their veteran pass-catcher, who finished his 13th NFL season with 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

"There is communication. That's the main thing," Reid said. "That means people want to move forward. I think that's where Trav is. I'm not trying to put words in his mouth at all, and I try to give him some space here. He's been doing this a long time, and he can sort all that out as he goes forward. We're proceeding with that, and there is communication."

Kelce, 36, said in January after the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs that he needed to see how his body responded after Kansas City's 6-11 finish. The Chiefs may be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the start of the 2026 season following an ACL injury.

Kelce recently expressed anxiousness on his New Heights podcast to work again with Eric Bieniemy as the Chiefs' new offensive coordinator, suggesting he could be back. Bieniemy and Kelce spent a decade together.

"I can't wait to see him back in the building," Kelce said. "He's one of my favorite coaches of all-time, one of my favorite people of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy and it's going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby."

Kelce first mentioned retirement in 2023, acknowledged the toll playing for a decade-plus has taken on his body. He is also expecting to marry fiancée Taylor Swift later this year.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Kelce is trending toward a return and remains a "functional" player at his position.