Week 3 of the college football season comes to an end with a flurry of action on Saturday, including several games involving ranked teams. One of those top matchups include a pair of unbeatens in No.v6 Georgia vs. No. 15 Tennessee, while Sunday's NFL schedule features 13 games. One of Sunday's most intriguing NFL matchups features a Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for September 13

QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.48x)

The senior is in his first season at Tennessee after spending the last two seasons at Appalachian State. In two games this season, he has completed 39 of 59 passes (66.1%) for 535 yards and five touchdowns. In last week's 72-17 win over East Tennessee State, he completed 23 of 31 (74.2%) for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He has five career rushing touchdowns as well. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Rocco Becht, Iowa State Cyclones, 0.5 interceptions thrown - Higher (1.06x)

The fourth-year junior is off to a solid start to the season. He has completed 51 of 75 passes (68%) for 595 yards and six touchdowns. Although he has not thrown a pick this season, he has thrown 17 since the beginning of the 2023 season. In last year's 52-7 win over Arkansas State, he threw two touchdowns, while throwing one interception. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

JQB Justin Fields, New York Jets, 0.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (1.3x)

The former first-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft has had just as much success on the ground than through the air over the past one-plus season. Last year in 10 games, Fields completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed 62 times for 289 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown just one touchdown pass in his last six games. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 12.84x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate.