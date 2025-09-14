NFL Week 2 continues with a flurry of action on Sunday. Among the 13 games scheduled, one of the most intriguing matchups is a Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Sunday, September 14

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for September 14

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Lower (1.18x)

Despite starting the season off fast, rushing 18 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 41-40 loss at Buffalo, Henry has been held without a touchdown in four of his last seven games. He also had just two receiving touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2024. In 137 career games, Henry has rushed for 108 touchdowns, while adding five receiving touchdowns. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.09x)

Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdown passes in his Steelers' debut in a 34-32 win over the New York Jets. In 17 games with the Jets in 2024, Rodgers threw for two or more touchdowns in 10 games, including four in a 32-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in the season finale. He threw for two touchdowns in a 26-21 loss to the Seahawks on Dec. 1. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.08x)

Mayfield has been a touchdown machine. Last season in 17 regular-season games, he completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards and a career-high 41 touchdowns. Last week in a 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Mayfield threw for three scores. He has thrown for two or more touchdowns in each of his last six games. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.75x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.