The NFL Week 2 schedule concludes with a pair of ;Monday Night Football; games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. The defending NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the defending AFC South winning Houston Texans, before AFC West rivals clash when the Los Angeles Chargers meet the Las Vegas Raiders. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Monday, September 15

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for September 15

WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.15x)

The fifth-year veteran has played in 52 career games, catching 221 passes for 3,255 yards and 18 touchdowns. Last season, he caught eight touchdown passes, including one in a 32-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round. He has caught at least one touchdown pass in two of his last four games. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5.5 receptions - Higher (1.05x)

Evans has caught six or more passes in three of his last four games. In a 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders in an NFC Wild Card matchup, he caught seven passes for 92 yards and one touchdown. In 12 seasons in the NFL, he has caught 841 passes for 12,735 yards and 105 touchdowns. He averaged 5.3 catches per game in 2024. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.09x)

Smith finished last season by throwing three or more touchdown passes in two of his final three games. In 95 career games, he has thrown 106 touchdown passes. The Chargers, meanwhile, have allowed 25 touchdown passes since the start of last season. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.29x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.