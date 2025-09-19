College football Week 4 continues with a Big Ten matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday, while Week 3 of the NFL schedule on Sunday features 14 games, including five divisional matchups, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. In NFL action, a battle between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers could go a long way in helping decide the outcome of the AFC West. Other events on Friday include 15 MLB games and one WNBA playoff matchup. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Friday, September 19

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for September 19

QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.33x)

The senior signal caller, who is in his second season at Rutgers, has thrown for seven touchdowns in three games. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-17 win over Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 6. In 13 games last year, he threw for two or more touchdowns in five games. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.09x)

Nix threw for two touchdowns in each of the two meetings with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. The second-year veteran has thrown for 4,157 yards in 19 games, including 33 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. In the Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Nix completed 22 of 30 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders, 0.5 rushing touchdowns - Higher (1.08x)

The seventh round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft is off to a fast start to his career. In the 21-6 season-opening win over the New York Giants, he carried 10 times for 82 yards and one touchdown. Two years ago at New Mexico, he carried 189 times for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career at Arizona. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.37x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.