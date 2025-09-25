Teams battling for supremacy in the highly-competitive NFC West meet when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The game kicks off the NFL Week 4 schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. Although both teams come into the contest tied at 2-1 for second place in the division, Arizona is coming off a stunning 16-15 defeat at the hands of the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers. Seattle, however, cruised to a 44-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for September 25

WR Marvin Harrison, Arizona Cardinals, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.38x)

The second-year veteran has played in 20 games in his career and has already registered nine touchdowns. In 17 games last year, he caught 62 passes for 885 yards (14.3 average) and eight touchdowns. In the 20-13 season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints, Harrison caught five passes for 71 yards and one touchdown. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.05x)

Murray has thrown for four touchdowns on the season, including two in the season-opener at New Orleans. In his last game against Seattle, Murray completed 25 of 38 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns with two picks. In 85 career games, Murray has thrown for over 20,000 yards and 119 touchdowns with 58 interceptions. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks, 3.5 receptions - Lower (1.08x)

Kupp hasn't been the main target with his new team so far this year. The former Rams standout has only one game in which he caught four or more passes. That was a seven-reception effort in a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. He has registered three or fewer catches in five of his last six games. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.7x.

