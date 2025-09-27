Week 5 of the college football season continues with 14 top-25 games on Saturday, including a pair of SEC battles, with No. 4 LSU facing No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 17 Alabama playing at No. 5 Georgia, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. In the Big Ten, No. 6 Oregon battles No. 3 Penn State. Sunday's NFL schedule features a 13-game slate, including an early morning matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers from Dublin, Ireland. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $100 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Saturday, September 27

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for September 27

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.34x)

Simpson can be a dual threat at times and has four career rushing touchdowns to prove it. In three games this season, he has carried 17 times for 45 yards and a score, while completing 71.9% of his passes for 862 yards and nine touchdowns. In a 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe, he completed all 17 of his passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed twice for three yards and one touchdown. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.42x)

Moore has dual-threat potential, which gives this pick some intrigue. Although he has yet to rush for a touchdown in his career, he has had no problem tucking the ball and running. In 192 career games at UCLA and now Oregon, he has completed 60.8% of his passes for 2,621 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 11 this year. He has rushed 14 times for 87 yards in 2025, including a long of 28. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, 4.5 receptions - Higher (1.05x)

Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving a year ago, catching 97 passes for 823 yards (8.5 average) and three touchdowns. In three games this season, he has 10 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown. For his career, Kelce has played in 177 games, catching 1,014 passes for 12,285 yards - 5.7 receptions per game - and 78 touchdowns. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 12.58x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).