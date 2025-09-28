Week 4 of the NFL schedule features 13 Sunday and two Monday night games, including eight interconference matchups, with 3-0 Indianapolis taking on the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. The schedule also features an NFC battle between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys that can be played on the best DFS apps. It will be the return of longtime Dallas defensive end Micah Parsons, who was traded to Green Bay prior to the start of the regular season after a lengthy contract dispute. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $100 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Sunday, September 28

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for September 28

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.34x)

The rookie first-round draft pick is off to a fast start to his career. In three games, he has caught 14 passes for 181 yards (12.9 average) and three touchdowns. He has also rushed once for nine yards. In a 23-20 win at Atlanta in the season opener, he caught four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (0.82x)

An eight-year veteran, Allen has been red hot to start the year. He has thrown for two or more touchdowns in two of three games this year. In last week's 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, he completed 22 of 28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw for two touchdowns in the 41-40 come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, 5.5 receptions - Lower (1.08x)

Although St. Brown has gone over the total in each of the last two games, he will be facing a stingy defense. When facing a similar-caliber defense in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, he was held to four receptions for 45 yards. He has also gone under 5.5 receptions in four of his last 10 home games. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.47x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).