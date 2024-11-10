With one second left to play on Sunday, it looked like the Kansas City Chiefs were going to suffer their first loss of the season, but then they pulled off a miracle.

The Chiefs kept their undefeated season alive by blocking a field goal on the final play of the game to beat Denver 16-14.

Over the final six minutes of the fourth quarter, the Broncos drove 43 yards to get into field goal range. With 19 seconds left to play and the Chiefs leading 16-14, Bo Nix went down in the middle of the field to set up Wil Lutz for a game-winning field goal attempt from 35 yards. After Nix went down on the play, the Broncos called a timeout with one second left to ensure that they'd get the final play of the game.

The Broncos thought for sure that Lutz was going to deliver a win, but instead, the Chiefs special teams came through with Kansas City's biggest play of the season.

Mike Danna is the one who came up with the huge block for the Chiefs.

If you're wondering how Patrick Mahomes reacted to the kick, you can see that below.

On the other sideline, Broncos coach Sean Payton was in total disbelief.

The block by Danna ended a dramatic fourth quarter. The Chiefs didn't hold a lead in the game until Harrison Butker kicked a 20-yard field goal with just 5:57 left to play. Butker provided the only points in the second half by either team with two field goals.

With the win, Kansas City moves to 9-0 and remains as the only undefeated team in the NFL.