NFL teams are "shaking off" their offseason cobwebs, hoping they will live out their "wildest dreams" and be "the 1" holding the Lombardi Trophy when we ask "how did it end" after the season. The 2024 NFL season kicked off in "Style" with two teams who may have some "bad blood" in the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens and their fans are thinking what "would've, could've, should've" happened last season in the AFC Championship and know "all too well" what it's like to lose to the Chiefs.

As the defending champions, the Chiefs were awarded the first game of the season, kicking things off at Arrowhead, with one very famous face in the building.

Superstar singer Taylor Swift was in attendance, cheering on boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to celebrate their 2023 Super Bowl ring and ring in the new season.

Last season, Swift attended 13 Chiefs games, including the conference championship game and Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. She gave us many memorable moments reacting to big plays last year and the 2024 season is off to the same start.

The Ravens were on the board first, but the Chiefs weren't far behind. Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, who has the fastest 40-yard dash in league history, used his speed to get K.C.'s first TD of the season. Swift was up out of her seat cheering on the offense.

Swift is seated next to Kelce's father, Ed Kelce.

Swift is back enjoying her time as a hardcore football fan, and the Chiefs are enjoying it, too.