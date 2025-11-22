A number of games with playoff implications highlight the 14-game NFL Week 12 schedule. Among them is an NFC North battle between the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) and Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) at Lambeau Field. Minnesota won both matchups a year ago against the Packers. The Packers are 6.5-point favorites, but are just 3-7 against the spread, while Minnesota is 4-6 ATS. Another huge matchup has the AFC-leading Indianapolis Colts (8-2) traveling to Kansas City to face the 5-5 Chiefs, who have lost two in a row. Neither Indy nor Kansas City have picked up a spread victory over their last two games, and KC is -3.5 in this one.

There are a number of other intriguing matchups on the Week 12 NFL schedule, including Steelers vs. Bears (-2.5), with Aaron Rodgers' status uncertain due to a left wrist injury, Eagles (-3) vs. Cowboys, Buccaneers vs. Rams (-7) on 'Sunday Night Football' and Panthers vs. 49ers (-7) on 'Monday Night Football,' which marks Christian McCaffrey's first game versus his former team. Before locking in any Week 12 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 12 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 12 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 12 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Seattle Seahawks (-13.5, 40.5) to cover against the Tennessee Titans despite being tied with the Ravens (-13.5 vs. Jets) for the largest spread of the week. The Seahawks (7-3) had a four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with a 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while the Titans (1-9) dropped their fifth game in a row in a 16-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Quarterback Sam Darnold leads the Seattle offense, completing 70.2% of his passes this season for 2,541 yards and 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 105.0 rating.

The model has Seattle winning outright 83% of the time and covering in 57% of simulations.

How to make Week 12 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that it says will easily cover. You can only see the model's Week 12 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 12 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout?