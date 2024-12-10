Week 14 of the NFL regular season was the last in which not every team played. Rookie quarterbacks like Bo Nix, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels were inactive. As a whole, it was the most difficult week to find 10 rookies for the weekly list. The absence of staples on the list meant that it was an opportunity for new names to make their debut.

Here is the Week 14 rookie power rankings:

Mustapha is everywhere all at once. He never seems to be out of position and he arrives on the scene like a flash of lightning. San Francisco has done well identifying secondary players late in the draft, and that has allowed them to balance top-dollar contracts given to Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and others.

Smith did a great job sitting down on a comeback route to Brock Bowers and secured the interception. He later did a great job playing through Bowers to stab a target away later in the game. Smith is a building block for that Buccaneers team. According to TruMedia, he was targeted six times but allowed just three receptions for 24 yards.

3. OG Dominick Puni, 49ers

Puni has been on the list or within earshot of the list nearly every week. He has been one of the most consistent, effective rookies in the NFL this season. The former left tackle does a nice job working to the second level and pulling in that zone blocking scheme. He played with a lot of command at the point of attack.

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 85 REC 54 REC YDs 851 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Jacksonville could not muster anything that resembled offense through most of Sunday's game against the Titans. It was like quarterback Mac Jones remembered that the talented rookie existed late in the third quarter. Thomas was targeted on nine of Jones' final 10 throws in the game.

5. RB Isaac Guerendo, 49ers

Isaac Guerendo SF • RB • #49 Att 57 Yds 324 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

Believe it or not, I did watch more than the San Francisco game this week, but the 49ers rookies showed up against Chicago. Guerendo was forced into action due to injuries at the running back position. He amassed 128 total yards and one touchdown on 17 touches against the Bears. Guerendo did suffer an injury at one point in the game, but it does not sound like it will impede him long-term.

McKinstry was sticky in coverage against the likes of Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton. He was targeted seven times and allowed three receptions for 49 yards, according to TruMedia. In a normal week, he likely would have just missed the cut, but it was a relatively down week across the rookie board.

Wilson nearly made the list a week ago when he forced a fumble against the Bengals. He has proven to have a well-rounded skill set next to Patrick Queen this season. He fits run gaps and picks up coverage leaks out of the backfield. His role has expanded due to injuries, and it is unlikely that he gives it up any time soon after the way he played against the Browns.

The number of players who started at right guard over the past two years is staggering. Laumea was the latest to step in this week, and the rookie more than held his own against the Cardinals. On one play, he was not able to reach the front side of a reach block and then later failed to identify a late blitzed into his gap, but otherwise the Utah product had a strong outing.

9. WR Malik Nabers, Giants

Malik Nabers NYG • WR • #1 TAR 126 REC 80 REC YDs 819 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Nabers was behind the defense on multiple occasions against the Saints, but Drew Lock often did not have time to find him. His contributions were explosive as he accumulated five receptions for 79 yards on 10 targets. Nabers continues to be heavily targeted, but defenses have been squeezing him more as the season has progressed.

10. DT Elijah Chatman, Giants

Chatman has been a welcomed surprise for the Giants considering few rookie defensive tackles have made an impact this season and Chatman was an undrafted free agent. He made a splash in the backfield on the first play of the game, but needs better gap discipline.