There are two divisional games on the Week 2 NFL schedule, Giants vs. Commanders (-1.5) and Rams vs. Cardinals (-1). All four teams are coming off losses, but New York and Los Angeles have discernible NFL betting trends in their favor, which could be used to your advantage in Week 2 NFL parlay picks. The Giants are undefeated over their last four versus Washington, with Daniel Jones owning a 5-1-1 straight-up record against the Commanders. Meanwhile, Sean McVay is 13-2 all-time against Arizona, with the Rams winning five of the last six meetings.

Every other Sunday game has NFL Vegas odds of at least a field goal, with half of the 14 NFL games this week having NFL spreads of at least six points. There are thousands of combinations of spread, money line and over/under bets that could make up a Week 2 NFL parlay, and it can be overwhelming with so many choices. Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 81-49-2 (62.3%, +26.85 units) since its inception in 2022. He went 2-1 last week. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top Week 2 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Seahawks (-3.5) to cover against the Patriots. Recent history is on Seattle's side, which, in the regular season, has won three straight meetings and eight of the last 10 matchups. The Seahawks also enter in with back-to-back road victories dating back to last season, while Foxborough, Mass., hasn't been the friendly confines for the Patriots. They have lost their last four home games, also losing versus the spread in all four.

New England ranked in the bottom-eight in points, total yards, rushing offense, passing offense and third-down offense last season. It then opened this season by not recording a single play of 20-plus yards in Week 1, making it the only team without one. That stagnant offense facing a Seahawks defense which allowed just 3.3 yards per play in Week 1 -- the second-fewest in the NFL -- spells bad news for the Pats. With Seattle also forcing a league-high three turnovers last week, Hartstein is firmly behind Seattle (-3) to cover. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

