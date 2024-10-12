The Week 6 NFL schedule has arrived and one of the most-anticipated matchups is Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Jared Goff the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys are coming off a last-second victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Lions are fresh after having their bye last week. The latest Week 6 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus list Detroit as a three-point favorite on the road, while the over-under is 52.5.

Other Week 6 NFL spreads of note include the Commanders vs. Ravens (-6.5, 51.5) on Sunday and Jets vs. Bills (-2.5, 41) on Monday Night Football. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 6, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, AI PickBot and team of experts. They even have one pick that returns a whopping +12000, so be sure to see what they have to say.

Self-learning AI reveals top NFL picks

SportsLine AI hit nearly 1,700 highly-ranked props picks during the 2023 NFL season, and it has already nailed 128 4-star picks or better this season. Now it is back with its picks on the spread, money line and total for each Week 6 NFL game. It is backing the Broncos (+3) against the Chargers on Sunday, projecting a final score of 20-18 in favor of Denver. See AI picks for each Week 6 NFL game right here.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to ild NFL parlays. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 6 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is Green Bay (-5.5. 47.5) to cover at home against Arizona. The Packers are covering in over 60% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

The model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 6 Fantasy football positional rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is its top-ranked running back of the week, but it also has full rankings for every position.

The Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire is loaded with players capable of making an impact this week and the remainder of the season. SportsLine's R.J. White breaks down the best widely available Fantasy football free agents heading into Week 6, helping you find the top options at every position rostered in fewer than 60% of leagues on CBSSports.com. See them all right here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate. It has Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ranked as its top quarterback, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb is its top wide receiver. Here are its complete Week 6 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in your leagues. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. Get his Week 6 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. The model has revealed picks for every game in Week 6, and one of its favorite picks is Atlanta (-6, 47) to cover against Carolina, which cashes well over 50% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Insider Jason La Canfora has revealed three best bets for Week 6, including the Broncos and Chargers to go Under 35.5 points, even though it's among the lowest NFL totals this week. His other two best bets for this weekend can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who is 20-10 with his picks over the last two weeks and is now 20-16 (56%) on his posted NFL plays on SportsLine thus far this season, has exact score predictions for all 14 games. He is high on the Lions (-3, 52.5) to beat the Cowboys as a slight road favorite and is also calling for multiple underdogs to pull off the outright victory. His pick for MNF pays a whopping 120-1. That pick, along with his prediction for all 14 games, are available here.

Giants vs. Bengals Sunday Night Football picks

A pair of teams fighting to get back to the .500 mark this season will square off on Sunday Night Football when the New York Giants host the Cincinnati Bengals. SportsLine's model likes the Over (47) in that game and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. NFL expert R.J. White, who is on a 52-27 ATS roll on New York Giants games, has also locked in his best bet for SNF right here.

If you are looking for DFS picks for Giants vs. Bengals, SportsLine has a proven expert to check out. DFS millionaire Mike McClure likes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as one of his top picks, and you can find the rest of his DFS picks here.

Additionally, the AI PickBot has three NFL player props rated 4 stars or better for SNF. One of its top picks is Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins stays Under 4.5 receptions. You can see the other top-rated NFL prop picks from the AI PickBot here.

Jets vs. Bills Monday Night Football picks

The New York Jets will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. SportsLine's model likes the Over (41) in that game and has also revealed its picks on the spread and money line. SportsLine expert Mike Tierney, who is 41-27-4 on his past 72 picks involving the Bills, has also locked in his best bet for MNF right here.

The AI PickBot has 12 NFL player props rated 4 stars or better for Bills vs. Jets. One of its top picks is Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers going Over 218.5 passing yards, which has earned a 4.5-star rating. You can see the other top-rated NFL prop picks from the AI PickBot here.