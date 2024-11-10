Two weeks ago, No. 1-overall pick and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams thought that he had prevailed in a meeting of the top two quarterbacks taken in this year's NFL Draft, only for a Hail Mary by Jayden Daniels enabled the Washington Commanders to win the day and hand the Bears a stunning 18-15 loss. The good news is, Williams gets his shot at a redemption of sorts this weekend against another one of his contemporaries, while also getting a golden chance to keep the Bears in the mix in the NFC North.

Chicago will host the New England Patriots at Soldier Field in a matchup which will pit Williams against fellow rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who was the No. 3 overall selection. Although the Patriots enter this matchup at 2-7 and are coming off a loss to the equally lowly Tennessee Titans, the introduction of Maye as their quarterback has made this team much more of a challenging opponent than they seem: As evidenced a week ago, when heroics by Maye on the final play of regulation forced the game to overtime.

More than simply personal pride for Williams is on the line for Chicago, as the 4-4 Bears have a chance to climb above .500. Doing so would do wonders for their recovery from a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, and it would also be essential for Chicago's playoff hopes. In the grand scheme of the NFC North, the Bears have fallen behind all of their division opponents -- the 7-1 Detroit Lions, the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 6-3 Green Bay Packers.

Bears vs. Patriots spread, odds

Chicago is a solid 6-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 39 points.

Bears vs. Patriots recent series history

Chicago and New England have a spilt in the last two meetings, but for the history buffs the most famous meeting between these two came in Super Bowl XX, during which the 1985 Bears and the "46 Defense" took their place in history with a 46-10 beatdown of the Patriots.