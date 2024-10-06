By all accounts, the long suffering Washington Commanders have become the new darlings of the early NFL season thanks to the quick success of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Sitting at 3-1, the Commanders have flexed an explosive offense during back-to-back road wins, first upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals in a Monday Night game before blowing out the Arizona Cardinals, 42-14. Suddenly, one of the NFL's woebegone teams and its fans have reason to believe as Washington has taken firm command of the early race for the NFC East.

For every action by an upstart offense led by a heralded college quarterback, however, there is an equal and opposite reaction from NFL defenses: Daniels will face one of his toughest challenges in Week 5, as the Cleveland Browns present one of the most imposing defenses that the young QB will see during the (regular) season. The Browns are led by none other than reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who has four sacks and is the best player on a Cleveland defense that excels at all three levels.

That being said, the Browns defense has had to do much of the heavy lifting so far this year, as that unit's strengths have been counteracted by a poor offense that has failed to generate much of anything with embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson at the helm. The Browns are 1-3, including losses to their two previous NFC East opponents in the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Northwest Stadium -- Landover, Maryland

Northwest Stadium -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Commanders vs. Browns spread, odds

Washington is a 3.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 44.5 points.

Commanders vs. Browns recent series history



These two haven't met more than twice each decade since the '70s, but Cleveland has won the last two matchups. Overall, however, Washington owns this series to the tune of 35-12-1.