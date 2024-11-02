True to form as one of the most competitive and talented divisions in the NFL, the NFC West is yet again living up to its reputation in 2024. Each team is either at or just below .500, meaning that a single victory could flip which team leads the division and a single loss could send a team to the bottom of the standings. For the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, this sort of dynamic is especially pronounced.

After initially looking like a team dead in the water, the Rams have rattled off two wins in a row coming out of their bye to improve to 3-4, putting them just behind the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seahawks who all have four wins apiece. The Rams will be entering this game coming off of an impressive victory against the Minnesota Vikings -- albeit a very controversial one due to a missed call for a facemask on the game's deciding play -- and they also have the benefit of the long rest offered by a "mini bye" after last having played two Thursdays ago.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, enter this game on their back foot. After getting thoroughly handled by the Buffalo Bills, 31-10, a week ago, the Seahawks have now lost four out of their last five games after a 3-0 start. And that trend is particularly troubling given that their home field advantage has betrayed them: Seattle is 0-3 in its last three home games, heightening the urgency for the 12th Man to reclaim Lumen Field and will their team to win.

Los Angeles is a slight 2-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 48.5 points.

Seahawks vs. Rams recent series history

The upper hand in this rivalry has belonged to Los Angeles in recent years, as they have won seven out of their last 10 games against the Seattle, although the last three seasons have been marked by sweeps.