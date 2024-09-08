We've got what should be an entertaining division showdown on tap Sunday in Indianapolis between the Colts and the visiting Texans. Indianapolis, a rare home underdog, will look to upset a Texans team that has high hopes for this season following last year's unexpected AFC South division title.

Sunday will be Anthony Richardson's first start since he sustained a season-ending injury just five games into his rookie season. Richardson, a dual-threat quarterback, will likely lean on running back Jonathan Taylor, a former All-Pro who also dealt with injuries last season. On defense, the Colts are hoping to be vastly better than they were last year, when they allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL.

Houston is led by fellow second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and what should be a prolific passing attack. Stroud, fresh off arguably the greatest season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, should be even better this year with the offseason additions of wideout Stefon Diggs, running back Joe Mixon and Tank Dell's return from injury. Defensively, the Texans have one of the league's best pass-rushing duos in second-year man Will Anderson Jr. and veteran Danielle Hunter.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with our prediction.

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.

Where to watch Texans vs. Colts

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: HOU -3; O/U 48.5

Texans vs. Colts prediction

I'm taking the road team in this one, although I could see the Colts pulling off an upset if Taylor gets going and the defense is able to get to Stroud. Houston's passing game, though, and the Colts' suspect defense are the two main reasons why I'm picking the Texans. I'm also expecting a big game from Mixon, who will face a Colts defense that was just 24th in the NFL last year in rushing yards allowed.

Projected score: Texans 30, Colts 20

The pick: Texans -3