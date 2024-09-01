A frightening incident took place in San Francisco this Saturday, when 49ers wideout Ricky Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery. The 49ers released a statement saying Pearsall sustained a bullet wound to his chest, and is in serious but stable condition.

The 23-year-old was selected by San Francisco with the No. 31 overall pick in this year's draft, but was held out of all three preseason games and the majority of training camp due to a shoulder injury. A standout at the University of Florida, Pearsall caught 98 passes for 1,626 yards and nine touchdowns in 25 games played for the Gators after transferring in from Arizona State.

Pearsall was born in Arizona, and emerged as a three-star recruit playing at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe, per 247Sports. After three seasons playing for his hometown Sun Devils, Pearsall entered the transfer portal, and chose Florida. It's in Gainesville where he put himself on draft radars as a slot weapon with reliable hands, and his stock would climb from there.

At the NFL Combine, Pearsall further impressed with a 42-inch vertical, 4.41 40-yard dash and a 10-9 broad jump. Many believed he had locked up a Day 2 spot, but the 49ers shocked everyone by taking Pearsall at No. 31 overall.

The selection of Pearsall was a controversial one. The 49ers were entrenched in a contract-related showdown with star wideout Brandon Aiyuk, while wide receiver Deebo Samuel was reportedly put on the trade block at the same time. Many believed the Pearsall pick meant either Aiyuk or Samuel would soon be shipped out of The Bay, but Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers this week, while Samuel also remains on the roster.

Despite the 49ers' embarrassment of riches when it comes to playmakers surrounding quarterback Brock Purdy, Pearsall was expected to play a role in Kyle Shanahan's scheme in 2024. But after his shoulder injury and this near tragedy, there are more important things to worry about.