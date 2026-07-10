Next Game
Sat, Aug 15 @ 4:00 pm ET
vs Los Angeles Rams (12-5-0)
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
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12:38
Biggest Questions For AFC West
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1:57
NFL Win Totals: New England Returning To The Top?
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1:52
NFL Win Totals: High or Low On Buffalo?
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1:48
Can Jaxson Dart Meet Expectations in Year 2?
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1:41
Top 100 Players AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs
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1:50
Breaking Down Rams in Prisco's 2026 Top 100
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1:58
NFC North Top 100: Enough Love For Green Bay?
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1:22
NFC North Top 100: Vikings Get One Spot
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1:57
Prisco's Top 100: Mahomes Too High After ACL Injury?
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0:44
Ranking the QBs on Pete Prisco's 2025 Top 100
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1:22
Has the Ravens' Super Bowl Window Closed?
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9:17
Floor vs. Ceiling For Every AFC West Team
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1:58
Best Bets to Win the AFC West & NFC East
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9:49
Landing Spot Predictions for Bosa, Diggs, and Hill
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1:11
Top Landing Spots for WR Tyreek Hill
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9:52
AFC West 2026 Season Predictions
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9:45
What You Need To Know About Patrick Mahomes' Re-Worked Contract
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1:26
Bengals Poised to Make Noise in 2026
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1:58
New York Jets: Poised to Make Noise in 2026
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11:10
Breaking Down the AFC West's Biggest Questions
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Top Marlen Sewell News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-1, 205 lbs
|Birthplace: Birmingham, AL
|Age: 24
|School: Vanderbilt
|Experience: R