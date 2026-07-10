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Kansas City • SAF

Marlen Sewell

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 15 @ 4:00 pm ET
vs Los Angeles Rams (12-5-0)
  • GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
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AFC West Standings

Team Div Overall
DEN
 5-1-0 14-3-0
LAC
 5-1-0 11-6-0
KC
 1-5-0 6-11-0
LV
 1-5-0 3-14-0
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-1, 205 lbs
Birthplace: Birmingham, AL
Age: 24
School: Vanderbilt
Experience: R