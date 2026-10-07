With several celebration fines -- and fine rescindments -- in the NFL news cycle lately, the league and the NFL Players Association released a joint statement Wednesday "to clarify the line between player expression and conduct that may result in discipline."

According to the release, players were reminded that the following could result in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, a fine or both:

Gestures that depict violence, including the use of guns or other weapons, or gang-related signs.

Gestures that depict smoking or drug use.

Gestures that are sexual in nature.

Most notably, the joint statement says "imitating drinking a beverage will not be considered violations or result in discipline."

The drinking a beverage celebration had been a topic du jour in the recent days. After Week 2, the NFL fined 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk $14,926 for "engaging in an offensive demonstration."

Here's the offensive demonstration:

"Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste."

However, Juszczyk told ESPN this has always been his celebration, an ode to his nickname "Juice." The NFL reversed the fine Wednesday, hours before the NFL/NFLPA statement.

In Week 3, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson celebrated a touchdown of his own by pretending to shotgun a beer. The NFL originally fiined him $13,611, but, like Juszczyk, Ferguson explained it was a longtime celebration (of drinking Gatorade) and appealed, and on Wednesday, the fine was rescinded.

Now, players can hydrate to celebrate, no matter their drink of choice.