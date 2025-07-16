Next Game
Top Charlie Smyth News
-
Saints' Charlie Smyth: Sticking around with New Orleans
The Saints signed Smyth to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Smyth signed with the Saints as a qualifying international player in late March, but he didn't manage to make the 53-man roster after injuring his groin in late August. He stuck around on the practice squad but wasn't elevated for a single game during the 2024 regular season. Smyth will have an opportunity to compete with Blake Grupe for kicking duties in 2025 during OTAs and training camp.... See More ... See Less
Charlie Smyth: Back healthy
Smyth (groin) signed with the Saints' practice squad Wednesday.
The kicker was waived by the team Tuesday. Smyth's groin injury caused him to miss the Saints' preseason game against the Titans on Sunday. Blake Grupe kicked in that game and ended up as the kicker on the team's depth chart.... See More ... See Less
Saints' Charlie Smyth: Dealing with groin injury
Head coach Dennis Allen said after Sunday's preseason loss the Titans that Smyth did not play due to groin tightness, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Smyth has been dealing with the injury since Friday, and Allen relayed that he didn't want the issue to be aggravated. Blake Grupe handled the kicking duties Sunday and went 2-for-2 on his field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries.... See More ... See Less
-
Saints' Charlie Smyth: Hits game-winner in preseason debut
Smyth converted his lone field-goal atttempt during Saturday's 16-14 victory over Arizona.
Smyth got his first and only chance for a field goal with eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and he did not disappoint, hitting a 37-yarder to seal the victory for New Orleans. The 22-year-old first got on the field for the opening kickoff of the second half, as returning starter Blake Grupe handled the kicking duties in the first half. However, Grupe did step back in for the team's only point-after attempt of the second half, and he went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries for the game. Smyth joined New Orleans through the NFL's International Player Pathway by way of Ireland, and he's likely still considered a longshot to unseat Grupe as the Saints' starting kicker this preseason. His next opportunity will come in Sunday's road contest against the 49ers.... See More ... See Less
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-4, 210 lbs
|Age: 24
|Experience: 1