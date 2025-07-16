Head coach Dennis Allen said after Sunday's preseason loss the Titans that Smyth did not play due to groin tightness, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Smyth has been dealing with the injury since Friday, and Allen relayed that he didn't want the issue to be aggravated. Blake Grupe handled the kicking duties Sunday and went 2-for-2 on his field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries.