Lionel Messi has called Argentina's Olympic men's soccer defeat to Morocco "unusual" after the Albiceleste were denied a late equalizer via a VAR check which occurred almost two hours after the game originally appeared to finish in Saint-Etienne.

The Inter Miami man who helped the South Americans to become world and continental champions posted his one word response after Javier Mascherano's men had a goal for 2-2 ruled out after 16 minutes of added time at the end of what was eventually declared a 2-1 loss.

Lionel Messi on Instagram

Cristian Medina thought that he had completed the fightback after Soufiane Rahimi's double put the Moroccans ahead only for Giuliano Simeone to pull one back before Medina's apparent late heroics for the two-time gold medalists.

What happened next could turn out to be one of the most dramatic moments of the entire Paris Games -- and we have not even had the opening ceremony yet -- with a wave of projectiles and even field invaders fforcing the players to leave the field close to the end of 15 minutes of time added on.

However, it took almost two hours for the Medina goal to be ruled out and the final minutes completed which saw the Atlas Lions register a vital win instead after reaching its conclusion in training session conditions rather than a game scenario with a separate warm-up was required too.

The game appeared to have finished despite the VAR check on Medina's goal before it became clear that it was in fact "interrupted" and spectators present were urged to "leave the stadium" because the "session has been suspended."

The players returned to the field to warm up before the three final minutes were played out and the Moroccans were confirmed as winners and the reasons for such messy handling of the final moments remains unclear -- for now.

Argentina have not been out of the headlines in recent weeks after Enzo Fernandez's social media post sparked a racism scandal which has ignited tension with Olympic hosts and Messi's incredulity comes days after it was suggested publicly that he apologize.

Messi is not the only Argentine soccer figure to have reacted with head coach Mascherano calling it "the biggest circus I have ever seen in my life" which was also echoed by Nicolas Tagliafico who also used the word "circus" while Rodrigo De Paul called for unity "against everyone else."