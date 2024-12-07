The Club World Cup schedule is set for the summer of 2025 when the world's best teams will make their way to the United States for a tournament that has now been expanded to 32 teams. Featuring eight groups of four teams, the group stage boasts some impressive matches like Paris Saint-Germain taking on Atletico Madrid but now we know the entire group stage schedule for the tournament that will run from June 14 to July 13.
The Groups
Group A
- Palmeiras
- Porto
- Al Ahly
- Inter Miami
Group B
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Atletico Madrid
- Botafogo
- Seattle Sounders
Group C
- Bayern Munich
- Auckland City FC
- Boca Juniors
- Benfica
Group D
- Flamengo
- ES Tunisie
- Chelsea
- Club Leon
Group E
- River Plate
- Urawa Red Diamonds
- CF Monterrey
- Inter
Group F
- Fluminense
- Borussia Dortmund
- Ulsan HD
- Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Group G
- Manchester City
- Wydad AC
- Al Ain FC
- Juventus
Group H
- Real Madrid
- Al Hilal
- CF Pachuca
- RB Salzburg
Club World Cup venues
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
- TQL Stadium, Cincinatti
- Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- GEODIS Park, Nashville
- Camping World Stadium, Orlando
- Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando
- Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- Lumen Field, Seattle
- Audi Field, Washington D.C.
- MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Club World Cup schedule
All times Eastern
Group Stage
Saturday, June 14
- Al Ahly Egypt vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. (Miami)
Sunday, June 15
- Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. (Cincinnati)
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. (Pasadena)
- Palmeiras vs. Porto, 6 p.m. (East Rutherford)
- Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m. (Seattle)
Monday, June 16
- Chelsea vs. Leon, 3 pm (Atlanta)
- Boca Juniors vs. Benfica, 6 p.m. (Miami)
- Flamengo vs. Esperance de Tunis, 9 p.m. (Philadelphia)
Tuesday, June 17
- Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. (East Rutherford)
- River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. (Seattle)
- Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, 6 p.m. (Orlando)
- Monterrey vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. (Pasadena)
Wednesday, June 18
- Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. (Philadelphia)
- Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal, 3 p.m. (Miami)
- Pachuca vs. FC Salzburg, 6 p.m. (Cincinnati)
- Al Ain vs. Juventus, 9 p.m. (Washington)
Thursday, June 19
- Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m. (East Rutherford)
- Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m. (Atlanta)
- Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid, 6 p.m. (Seattle)
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m. (Pasadena)
Friday, June 20
- Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. (Orlando)
- Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m. (Philadelphia)
- Leon vs. Esperance de Tunis, 6 p.m. (Nashville)
- Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, 9 p.m. (Miami)
Saturday, June 21
- Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. (Cincinnati)
- Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. (Seattle)
- Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m. ET, (East Rutherford)
- River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. (Pasadena)
Sunday, June 22
- Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. (Philadelphia)
- Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m. (Charlotte)
- FC Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m. (Washington)
- Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m. (Atlanta)
Monday, June 23
- Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m. (Pasadena)
- Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. (Seattle)
- Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m. (Miami Gardens)
- Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m. (East Rutherford)
Tuesday, June 24
- Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (Charlotte)
- Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. (Nashville)
- Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. (Philadelphia)
- León vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. (Orlando)
Wednesday, June 25
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. (Cincinnati)
- Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. (Miami)
- Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. (Seattle)
- Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. (Pasadena)
Thursday, June 26
- Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. (Washington)
- Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. (Orlando)
- Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. (Nashville)
- FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. (Philadelphia)
Round of 16
Saturday, June 28
- Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)
- Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)
Sunday, June 29
- Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)
- Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)
Monday, June 30
- Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)
- Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)
Tuesday, July 1
- Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)
- Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 4
- Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)
- Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)
Saturday, July 5
- Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)
- Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 8
- Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)
Wednesday, July 9
- Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
Final
Sunday, July 13
- Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)