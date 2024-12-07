The Club World Cup schedule is set for the summer of 2025 when the world's best teams will make their way to the United States for a tournament that has now been expanded to 32 teams. Featuring eight groups of four teams, the group stage boasts some impressive matches like Paris Saint-Germain taking on Atletico Madrid but now we know the entire group stage schedule for the tournament that will run from June 14 to July 13.

The Groups

Group A

Palmeiras

Porto

Al Ahly

Inter Miami

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain

Atletico Madrid

Botafogo

Seattle Sounders

Group C

Bayern Munich

Auckland City FC

Boca Juniors

Benfica

Group D

Flamengo

ES Tunisie

Chelsea

Club Leon

Group E

River Plate

Urawa Red Diamonds

CF Monterrey

Inter

Group F

Fluminense

Borussia Dortmund

Ulsan HD

Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Group G

Manchester City

Wydad AC

Al Ain FC

Juventus

Group H

Real Madrid

Al Hilal

CF Pachuca

RB Salzburg

Club World Cup venues

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TQL Stadium, Cincinatti

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

GEODIS Park, Nashville

Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Lumen Field, Seattle

Audi Field, Washington D.C.

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Club World Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Group Stage

Saturday, June 14



Al Ahly Egypt vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. (Miami)

Sunday, June 15



Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. (Cincinnati)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. (Pasadena)

Palmeiras vs. Porto, 6 p.m. (East Rutherford)

Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m. (Seattle)

Monday, June 16

Chelsea vs. Leon, 3 pm (Atlanta)

Boca Juniors vs. Benfica, 6 p.m. (Miami)

Flamengo vs. Esperance de Tunis, 9 p.m. (Philadelphia)

Tuesday, June 17

Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. (East Rutherford)

River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. (Seattle)

Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, 6 p.m. (Orlando)

Monterrey vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. (Pasadena)

Wednesday, June 18

Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. (Philadelphia)

Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal, 3 p.m. (Miami)

Pachuca vs. FC Salzburg, 6 p.m. (Cincinnati)

Al Ain vs. Juventus, 9 p.m. (Washington)

Thursday, June 19

Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m. (East Rutherford)

Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m. (Atlanta)

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid, 6 p.m. (Seattle)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m. (Pasadena)

Friday, June 20

Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. (Orlando)

Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m. (Philadelphia)

Leon vs. Esperance de Tunis, 6 p.m. (Nashville)

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, 9 p.m. (Miami)

Saturday, June 21

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. (Cincinnati)

Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. (Seattle)

Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m. ET, (East Rutherford)

River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. (Pasadena)

Sunday, June 22

Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. (Philadelphia)

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m. (Charlotte)

FC Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m. (Washington)

Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m. (Atlanta)

Monday, June 23

Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m. (Pasadena)

Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. (Seattle)

Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m. (Miami Gardens)

Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m. (East Rutherford)

Tuesday, June 24

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (Charlotte)

Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. (Nashville)



Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. (Philadelphia)

León vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. (Orlando)

Wednesday, June 25

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. (Cincinnati)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. (Miami)

Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. (Seattle)

Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. (Pasadena)

Thursday, June 26

Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. (Washington)

Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. (Orlando)

Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. (Nashville)

FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. (Philadelphia)

Round of 16

Saturday, June 28

Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)

Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)

Sunday, June 29



Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)

Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)

Monday, June 30

Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)

Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)

Tuesday, July 1

Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)

Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 4

Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)

Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday, July 5

Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)

Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8

Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday, July 9

Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

Final

Sunday, July 13