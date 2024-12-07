cwc-1.jpg
The Club World Cup schedule is set for the summer of 2025 when the world's best teams will make their way to the United States for a tournament that has now been expanded to 32 teams. Featuring eight groups of four teams, the group stage boasts some impressive matches like Paris Saint-Germain taking on Atletico Madrid but now we know the entire group stage schedule for the tournament that will run from June 14 to July 13.

The Groups

Group A

  • Palmeiras
  • Porto
  • Al Ahly 
  • Inter Miami

Group B

  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Atletico Madrid
  • Botafogo
  • Seattle Sounders

Group C

  • Bayern Munich
  • Auckland City FC
  • Boca Juniors
  • Benfica

Group D 

  • Flamengo
  • ES Tunisie
  • Chelsea
  • Club Leon

Group E

  • River Plate
  • Urawa Red Diamonds
  • CF Monterrey
  • Inter

Group F

  • Fluminense
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Ulsan HD
  • Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Group G

  • Manchester City
  • Wydad AC
  • Al Ain FC
  • Juventus

Group H

  • Real Madrid
  • Al Hilal
  • CF Pachuca
  • RB Salzburg

Club World Cup venues

  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
  • TQL Stadium, Cincinatti
  • Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena
  • Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
  • GEODIS Park, Nashville 
  • Camping World Stadium, Orlando 
  • Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando 
  • Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 
  • Lumen Field, Seattle
  • Audi Field, Washington D.C. 
  • MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Club World Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Group Stage

Saturday, June 14

  • Al Ahly Egypt vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. (Miami)

Sunday, June 15

  • Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. (Cincinnati)
  • Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. (Pasadena)
  • Palmeiras vs. Porto, 6 p.m. (East Rutherford)
  • Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m. (Seattle)

Monday, June 16

  • Chelsea vs. Leon, 3 pm (Atlanta)
  • Boca Juniors vs. Benfica, 6 p.m. (Miami)
  • Flamengo vs. Esperance de Tunis, 9 p.m. (Philadelphia)

Tuesday, June 17

  • Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. (East Rutherford)
  • River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. (Seattle)
  • Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, 6 p.m. (Orlando)
  • Monterrey vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. (Pasadena)

Wednesday, June 18

  • Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. (Philadelphia)
  • Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal, 3 p.m. (Miami)
  • Pachuca vs. FC Salzburg, 6 p.m. (Cincinnati)
  • Al Ain vs. Juventus, 9 p.m. (Washington)

Thursday, June 19

  • Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m. (East Rutherford)
  • Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m. (Atlanta)
  • Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid, 6 p.m. (Seattle)
  • Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m. (Pasadena)

Friday, June 20

  • Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. (Orlando)
  • Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m. (Philadelphia)
  • Leon vs. Esperance de Tunis, 6 p.m. (Nashville)
  • Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, 9 p.m. (Miami)

Saturday, June 21

  • Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. (Cincinnati)
  • Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. (Seattle)
  • Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m. ET, (East Rutherford)
  • River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. (Pasadena)

Sunday, June 22

  • Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. (Philadelphia)
  • Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m. (Charlotte)
  • FC Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m. (Washington)
  • Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m. (Atlanta)

Monday, June 23

  • Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m. (Pasadena)
  • Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. (Seattle)
  • Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m. (Miami Gardens)
  • Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m. (East Rutherford)

Tuesday, June 24

  • Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (Charlotte)
  • Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. (Nashville) 
  • Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. (Philadelphia)
  • León vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. (Orlando)

Wednesday, June 25

  • Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. (Cincinnati)
  • Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. (Miami)
  • Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. (Seattle)
  • Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. (Pasadena)

Thursday, June 26

  • Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. (Washington)
  • Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. (Orlando)
  • Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. (Nashville)
  • FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. (Philadelphia)

Round of 16

Saturday, June 28

  • Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)
  • Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)

Sunday, June 29

  • Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)
  • Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)

Monday, June 30

  • Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)
  • Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)

Tuesday, July 1

  • Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)
  • Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 4

  • Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)
  • Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday, July 5

  • Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)
  • Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8

  • Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday, July 9

  • Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

Final

Sunday, July 13

  • Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)