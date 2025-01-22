untitled-design-2025-01-22t180833-965.png
Getty Images

The 2025 NWSL regular season will begin in March and CBS is the official home of the NWSL Championship. Fourteen clubs will battle for the regular season title -- the NWSL Shield, and compete for their place in the NWSL playoffs with the hopes of earning a place in the biggest game of the year on Nov. 22 in the NWSL Championship. 

It's a long season, with a spring kickoff, and will run through November. For a second consecutive year, CBS leads the way with the most NWSL regular season matches on linear television. There will be 11 regular season games and three postseason matches, including the NWSL Championship for a total of 14 fixtures on CBS.

 Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network

2025 NWSL regular season on CBS

All times Eastern

WeekDateGameStadiumChannelTime

2

Sunday, March 23

Chicago Stars FC vs. Houston Dash

SeatGeek Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

5 p.m.

3

Sunday, March 30

Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville

SeatGeek Stadium

CBS Sports Network

4 p.m.

3

Sunday, March 30

Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign

BMO Stadium

CBS Sports Network

8 p.m.

4

Saturday, April 12

Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC

Shell Energy Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

5 p.m.

4

Saturday, April 12

Racing Louisville vs. Washington Spirit

Lynn Family Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

5 p.m.

4

Sunday, April 13

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Sports Illustrated Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

4 p.m.

5

Saturday, April 19

Racing Louisville vs. San Diego Wave

Lynn Family Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

3 p.m.

6

Tuesday, April 22

Portland Thorns vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Providence Park

CBS Sports Network

10:30  p.m.

6

Saturday, April 26

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Audi Field

CBS

1 p.m.

6

Sunday, April 27

Portland Thorns vs. Racing Louisville

Providence Park

Paramount+, NWSL+

4 p.m.

7

Friday, May 2

Seattle Reign vs. Kansas City Current

Lumen Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

10:30  p.m.

7

Sunday, May 4

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

CBS

1 p.m.

7

Sunday, May 4

San Diego Wave vs. Bay FC

Snapdragon Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

8 p.m.

8

Friday, May 9

Angel City FC vs. Utah Royals

BMO Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

10:30  p.m.

8

Sunday, May 11

Seattle Reign vs. Houston Dash

Lumen Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

8 p.m.

9

Saturday, May 17

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC

First Horizon Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

5 p.m.

10

Saturday, May 24

Houston Dash vs. Bay FC

Shell Energy Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

5 p.m.

10

Sunday, May 25

San Diego Wave vs. North Carolina Courage

Snapdragon Stadium

CBS Sports Network

10 p.m.

11

Friday, June 6

Racing Louisville vs. Utah Royals

Lynn Family Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

7:30  p.m.

11

Saturday, June 7

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current

Sports Illustrated Stadium

CBS

1 p.m.

11

Sunday, June 8

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage

Audi Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

4 p.m.

12

Friday, June 13

Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave

Shell Energy Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

8 p.m.

12

Sunday, June 15

Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit

Providence Park

CBS

4 p.m.

13

Saturday, June 21

Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign

America First Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

5 p.m.

13

Sunday, June 22

San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit

Snapdragon Stadium

CBS Sports Network

10 p.m.

14

Friday, Aug. 1

Seattle Reign vs. Angel City FC

Lumen Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

10:30  p.m.

14

Sunday, Aug. 3

Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals

Inter&Co Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

6 p.m.

15

Friday, Aug. 8

Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage

Shell Energy Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

8 p.m.

15

Sunday, Aug. 10

Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC

SeatGeek Stadium

CBS

2 p.m.

15

Sunday, Aug. 10

Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign

Providence Park

CBS

4 p.m.

16

Friday, Aug. 15

Utah Royals vs. Angel City FC

America First Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

10  p.m.

16

Saturday, Aug. 16

Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride

CPKC Stadium

CBS

4 p.m.

16

Sunday, Aug. 17

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash

Sports Illustrated Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

4 p.m.

16

Monday, Aug. 18

Seattle Reign vs. Chicago Stars FC

Lumen Field

CBS Sports Network

10  p.m.

17

Thursday, Aug. 21

Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride

BMO Stadium

CBS Sports Network

10:30  p.m.

17

Saturday, Aug. 23

Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit

PayPal Park

CBS

4 p.m.

17

Sunday, Aug. 24

Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign

Shell Energy Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

7 p.m.

17

Sunday, Aug. 24

San Diego Wave vs. Racing Louisville

Snapdragon Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

8 p.m.

18

Friday, Aug. 29

Portland Thorns vs. Utah Royals

Providence Park

Paramount+, NWSL+

10:30  p.m.

18

Friday, Aug. 29

Seattle Reign vs. San Diego Wave

Lumen Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

10:30  p.m.

18

Sunday, Aug. 31

Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars FC

Audi Field

CBS

4 p.m.

18

Monday, Sept. 1

Angel City FC vs. Bay FC

BMO Stadium

CBS Sports Network

9 p.m.

19

Sunday, Sept. 7

Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride

TBD

Paramount+, NWSL+

3 p.m.

19

Sunday, Sept. 7

Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign

Audi Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

4 p.m.

19

Sunday, Sept. 7

San Diego Wave vs. Houston Dash

Snapdragon Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

8 p.m.

20

Saturday, Sept. 13

North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City FC

First Horizon Stadium

CBS

12:30  p.m.

20

Sunday, Sept. 14

Utah Royals vs. Houston Dash

America First Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

6 p.m.

20

Sunday, Sept. 14

Seattle Reign vs. Racing Louisville

Lumen Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

8 p.m.

21

Thursday, Sept. 18

Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit

BMO Stadium

CBS Sports Network

10:30  p.m.

21

Friday, Sept. 19

Utah Royals vs. Racing Louisville

America First Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

10 p.m.

22

Friday, Sept. 26

San Diego Wave vs. Orlando Pride

Snapdragon Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

10:30  p.m.

22

Sunday, Sept. 28

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash

Audi Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

1 p.m.

22

Sunday, Sept. 28

Seattle Reign vs. North Carolina Courage

Lumen Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

8 p.m.

23

Sunday, Oct. 5

Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals

SeatGeek Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

4 p.m.

23

Sunday, Oct. 5

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign

Sports Illustrated Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

4 p.m.

23

Monday, Oct. 6

Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current

BMO Stadium

CBS Sports Network

10:30  p.m.

24

Friday, Oct. 10

Seattle Reign vs. Bay FC

Lumen Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

10:30  p.m.

24

Saturday, Oct. 11

Utah Royals vs. San Diego Wave

America First Field

Paramount+, NWSL+

10 p.m.

25

Saturday, Oct. 18

Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

Audi Field

CBS

12 p.m.

25

Sunday, Oct. 19

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville

Sports Illustrated Stadium

Paramount+, NWSL+

3 p.m.