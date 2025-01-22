The 2025 NWSL regular season will begin in March and CBS is the official home of the NWSL Championship. Fourteen clubs will battle for the regular season title -- the NWSL Shield, and compete for their place in the NWSL playoffs with the hopes of earning a place in the biggest game of the year on Nov. 22 in the NWSL Championship.
It's a long season, with a spring kickoff, and will run through November. For a second consecutive year, CBS leads the way with the most NWSL regular season matches on linear television. There will be 11 regular season games and three postseason matches, including the NWSL Championship for a total of 14 fixtures on CBS.
Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
2025 NWSL regular season on CBS
All times Eastern
|Week
|Date
|Game
|Stadium
|Channel
|Time
2
Sunday, March 23
Chicago Stars FC vs. Houston Dash
SeatGeek Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
5 p.m.
3
Sunday, March 30
Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville
SeatGeek Stadium
CBS Sports Network
4 p.m.
3
Sunday, March 30
Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign
BMO Stadium
CBS Sports Network
8 p.m.
4
Saturday, April 12
Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC
Shell Energy Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
5 p.m.
4
Saturday, April 12
Racing Louisville vs. Washington Spirit
Lynn Family Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
5 p.m.
4
Sunday, April 13
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage
Sports Illustrated Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
4 p.m.
5
Saturday, April 19
Racing Louisville vs. San Diego Wave
Lynn Family Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
3 p.m.
6
Tuesday, April 22
Portland Thorns vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Providence Park
CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m.
6
Saturday, April 26
Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Audi Field
CBS
1 p.m.
6
Sunday, April 27
Portland Thorns vs. Racing Louisville
Providence Park
Paramount+, NWSL+
4 p.m.
7
Friday, May 2
Seattle Reign vs. Kansas City Current
Lumen Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
10:30 p.m.
7
Sunday, May 4
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
CBS
1 p.m.
7
Sunday, May 4
San Diego Wave vs. Bay FC
Snapdragon Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
8 p.m.
8
Friday, May 9
Angel City FC vs. Utah Royals
BMO Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
10:30 p.m.
8
Sunday, May 11
Seattle Reign vs. Houston Dash
Lumen Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
8 p.m.
9
Saturday, May 17
North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC
First Horizon Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
5 p.m.
10
Saturday, May 24
Houston Dash vs. Bay FC
Shell Energy Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
5 p.m.
10
Sunday, May 25
San Diego Wave vs. North Carolina Courage
Snapdragon Stadium
CBS Sports Network
10 p.m.
11
Friday, June 6
Racing Louisville vs. Utah Royals
Lynn Family Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
7:30 p.m.
11
Saturday, June 7
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current
Sports Illustrated Stadium
CBS
1 p.m.
11
Sunday, June 8
Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage
Audi Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
4 p.m.
12
Friday, June 13
Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave
Shell Energy Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
8 p.m.
12
Sunday, June 15
Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit
Providence Park
CBS
4 p.m.
13
Saturday, June 21
Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign
America First Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
5 p.m.
13
Sunday, June 22
San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit
Snapdragon Stadium
CBS Sports Network
10 p.m.
14
Friday, Aug. 1
Seattle Reign vs. Angel City FC
Lumen Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
10:30 p.m.
14
Sunday, Aug. 3
Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals
Inter&Co Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
6 p.m.
15
Friday, Aug. 8
Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage
Shell Energy Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
8 p.m.
15
Sunday, Aug. 10
Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC
SeatGeek Stadium
CBS
2 p.m.
15
Sunday, Aug. 10
Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign
Providence Park
CBS
4 p.m.
16
Friday, Aug. 15
Utah Royals vs. Angel City FC
America First Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
10 p.m.
16
Saturday, Aug. 16
Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride
CPKC Stadium
CBS
4 p.m.
16
Sunday, Aug. 17
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash
Sports Illustrated Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
4 p.m.
16
Monday, Aug. 18
Seattle Reign vs. Chicago Stars FC
Lumen Field
CBS Sports Network
10 p.m.
17
Thursday, Aug. 21
Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride
BMO Stadium
CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m.
17
Saturday, Aug. 23
Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit
PayPal Park
CBS
4 p.m.
17
Sunday, Aug. 24
Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign
Shell Energy Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
7 p.m.
17
Sunday, Aug. 24
San Diego Wave vs. Racing Louisville
Snapdragon Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
8 p.m.
18
Friday, Aug. 29
Portland Thorns vs. Utah Royals
Providence Park
Paramount+, NWSL+
10:30 p.m.
18
Friday, Aug. 29
Seattle Reign vs. San Diego Wave
Lumen Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
10:30 p.m.
18
Sunday, Aug. 31
Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars FC
Audi Field
CBS
4 p.m.
18
Monday, Sept. 1
Angel City FC vs. Bay FC
BMO Stadium
CBS Sports Network
9 p.m.
19
Sunday, Sept. 7
Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride
TBD
Paramount+, NWSL+
3 p.m.
19
Sunday, Sept. 7
Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign
Audi Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
4 p.m.
19
Sunday, Sept. 7
San Diego Wave vs. Houston Dash
Snapdragon Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
8 p.m.
20
Saturday, Sept. 13
North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City FC
First Horizon Stadium
CBS
12:30 p.m.
20
Sunday, Sept. 14
Utah Royals vs. Houston Dash
America First Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
6 p.m.
20
Sunday, Sept. 14
Seattle Reign vs. Racing Louisville
Lumen Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
8 p.m.
21
Thursday, Sept. 18
Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit
BMO Stadium
CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m.
21
Friday, Sept. 19
Utah Royals vs. Racing Louisville
America First Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
10 p.m.
22
Friday, Sept. 26
San Diego Wave vs. Orlando Pride
Snapdragon Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
10:30 p.m.
22
Sunday, Sept. 28
Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash
Audi Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
1 p.m.
22
Sunday, Sept. 28
Seattle Reign vs. North Carolina Courage
Lumen Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
8 p.m.
23
Sunday, Oct. 5
Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals
SeatGeek Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
4 p.m.
23
Sunday, Oct. 5
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign
Sports Illustrated Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
4 p.m.
23
Monday, Oct. 6
Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current
BMO Stadium
CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m.
24
Friday, Oct. 10
Seattle Reign vs. Bay FC
Lumen Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
10:30 p.m.
24
Saturday, Oct. 11
Utah Royals vs. San Diego Wave
America First Field
Paramount+, NWSL+
10 p.m.
25
Saturday, Oct. 18
Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride
Audi Field
CBS
12 p.m.
25
Sunday, Oct. 19
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville
Sports Illustrated Stadium
Paramount+, NWSL+
3 p.m.