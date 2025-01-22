The 2025 NWSL regular season will begin in March and CBS is the official home of the NWSL Championship. Fourteen clubs will battle for the regular season title -- the NWSL Shield, and compete for their place in the NWSL playoffs with the hopes of earning a place in the biggest game of the year on Nov. 22 in the NWSL Championship.

It's a long season, with a spring kickoff, and will run through November. For a second consecutive year, CBS leads the way with the most NWSL regular season matches on linear television. There will be 11 regular season games and three postseason matches, including the NWSL Championship for a total of 14 fixtures on CBS.

Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2025 NWSL regular season on CBS

All times Eastern