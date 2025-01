The 2025 NWSL regular season schedule has arrived and with it comes 190 total games with 182 regular season matches, seven playoff games, the 2025 Challenge Cup, and the return of Decision Day. The Challenge Cup will kick off the new season with a rematch of the NWSL Championship between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit on March 7, followed by Opening Weekend on March 14.

The league unveiled the schedule framework earlier this year, and the regular season will now be played over 26 weeks to reduce the need for midweek matches and will include summer breaks. Per the collective bargaining agreement, there will be a mandated break in June, and the regular season will pause play in July to accommodate international tournaments over the summer. The league will also include "rivalry weekend" in August.

CBS is the official home of the NWSL Championship and fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Follow your favorite team and check out their full schedules below:

All times Eastern

Angel City FC

Week Date Opponent Stadium Channel Time 1 Sunday, March 16, 2025 San Diego Wave BMO Stadium ESPN 2 6:50 PM 2 Friday, March 21, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park Prime Video 10:00 PM 3 Sunday, March 30, 2025 Seattle Reign BMO Stadium CBSSN 8:00 PM 4 Saturday, April 12, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 5 Friday, April 18, 2025 Gotham FC BMO Stadium NWSL 10:30 PM 6 Friday, April 25, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 7 Friday, May 02, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field Prime Video 8:00 PM 8 Friday, May 09, 2025 Utah Royals BMO Stadium NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 9 Saturday, May 17, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 10 Saturday, May 24, 2025 Racing Louisville BMO Stadium ION 10:00 PM 11 Saturday, June 07, 2025 Chicago Stars BMO Stadium ION 10:00 PM 12 Saturday, June 14, 2025 NC Courage BMO Stadium ION 10:00 PM 13 Friday, June 20, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 14 Friday, August 01, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 15 Saturday, August 09, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium ION 10:00 PM 16 Friday, August 15, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field NWSL / P+ 10:00 PM 17 Thursday, August 21, 2025 Orlando Pride BMO Stadium CBSSN 10:30 PM 18 Monday, September 01, 2025 Bay FC BMO Stadium CBSSN 9:00 PM 19 Sunday, September 07, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium ESPN 5:00 PM 20 Saturday, September 13, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium CBS 12:30 PM 21 Thursday, September 18, 2025 Washington Spirit BMO Stadium CBSSN 10:30 PM 22 Saturday, September 27, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium ION 7:30 PM 23 Monday, October 06, 2025 Kansas City Current BMO Stadium CBSSN 10:30 PM 24 Sunday, October 12, 2025 Houston Dash BMO Stadium ESPN 5:00 PM 25 Sunday, October 19, 2025 Portland Thorns BMO Stadium ESPN 5:00 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Chicago Stars SeatGeek Stadium TBD TBD

Bay FC

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Saturday, March 15, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field ION 7:30 PM 2 Saturday, March 22, 2025 Racing Louisville PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 3 Friday, March 28, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field Prime Video 8:00 PM 4 Sunday, April 13, 2025 Chicago Stars PayPal Park ESPN 2 7:00 PM 5 Saturday, April 19, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium NWSL 7:00 PM 6 Saturday, April 26, 2025 Seattle Reign PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 7 Sunday, May 04, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 8 Sunday, May 11, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium ESPN 1:00 PM 9 Saturday, May 17, 2025 Angel City FC PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 10 Saturday, May 24, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 11 Saturday, June 07, 2025 Portland Thorns PayPal Park ION 7:30 PM 12 Friday, June 13, 2025 Orlando Pride PayPal Park Prime Video 10:00 PM 13 Saturday, June 21, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium ION 7:30 PM 14 Saturday, August 02, 2025 Houston Dash PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 15 Sunday, August 10, 2025 Chicago Stars SeatGeek Stadium CBS 2:00 PM 16 Saturday, August 16, 2025 San Diego Wave PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 17 Saturday, August 23, 2025 Washington Spirit PayPal Park CBS 4:00 PM 18 Monday, September 01, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium CBSSN 9:00 PM 19 Saturday, September 06, 2025 Kansas City Current PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 20 Saturday, September 13, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium ION 5:00 PM 21 Sunday, September 21, 2025 Gotham FC PayPal Park ESPN 2 8:30 PM 22 Saturday, September 27, 2025 Utah Royals PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 23 Saturday, October 04, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park ION 10:00 PM 24 Friday, October 10, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 25 Friday, October 17, 2025 NC Courage PayPal Park Prime Video 10:00 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium TBD TBD

Chicago Stars FC

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Friday, March 14, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 2 Sunday, March 23, 2025 Houston Dash SeatGeek Stadium NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 3 Sunday, March 30, 2025 Racing Louisville SeatGeek Stadium CBSSN 4:00 PM 4 Sunday, April 13, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park ESPN 2 7:00 PM 5 Friday, April 18, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field NWSL 9:30 PM 6 Saturday, April 26, 2025 San Diego Wave SeatGeek Stadium ION 7:30 PM 7 Sunday, May 04, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium CBS 1:00 PM 8 Saturday, May 10, 2025 Washington Spirit SeatGeek Stadium ABC 12:50 PM 9 Saturday, May 17, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 10 Saturday, May 24, 2025 Kansas City Current SeatGeek Stadium ION 7:30 PM 11 Saturday, June 07, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium ION 10:00 PM 12 Saturday, June 14, 2025 Seattle Reign TBA ION 5:00 PM 13 Saturday, June 21, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park ION 10:00 PM 14 Friday, August 01, 2025 Gotham FC SeatGeek Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 15 Sunday, August 10, 2025 Bay FC SeatGeek Stadium CBS 2:00 PM 16 Monday, August 18, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field CBSSN 10:00 PM 17 Friday, August 22, 2025 NC Courage SeatGeek Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 18 Sunday, August 31, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field CBS 4:00 PM 19 Sunday, September 07, 2025 Orlando Pride TBA NWSL / P+ 3:00 PM 20 Sunday, September 14, 2025 Portland Thorns SeatGeek Stadium ESPN 3:00 PM 21 Friday, September 19, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 22 Friday, September 26, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 23 Sunday, October 05, 2025 Utah Royals SeatGeek Stadium NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 24 Friday, October 10, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 25 Saturday, October 18, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium ION 10:00 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Angel City FC SeatGeek Stadium TBD TBD

Houston Dash

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Friday, March 14, 2025 Washington Spirit Shell Energy Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 2 Sunday, March 23, 2025 Chicago Stars SeatGeek Stadium NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 3 Friday, March 28, 2025 Gotham FC Shell Energy Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 4 Saturday, April 12, 2025 Angel City FC Shell Energy Stadium NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 5 Saturday, April 19, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 6 Friday, April 25, 2025 Utah Royals Shell Energy Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 7 Friday, May 02, 2025 Racing Louisville Shell Energy Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 8 Sunday, May 11, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 9 Friday, May 16, 2025 Portland Thorns Shell Energy Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 10 Saturday, May 24, 2025 Bay FC Shell Energy Stadium NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 11 Saturday, June 07, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium NWSL 7:00 PM 12 Friday, June 13, 2025 San Diego Wave Shell Energy Stadium NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 13 Saturday, June 21, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 14 Saturday, August 02, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 15 Friday, August 08, 2025 NC Courage Shell Energy Stadium NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 16 Sunday, August 17, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 17 Sunday, August 24, 2025 Seattle Reign Shell Energy Stadium NWSL / P+ 7:00 PM 18 Friday, August 29, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 19 Sunday, September 07, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 20 Sunday, September 14, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field NWSL / P+ 6:00 PM 21 Friday, September 19, 2025 Chicago Stars Shell Energy Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 22 Sunday, September 28, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field NWSL / P+ 1:00 PM 23 Friday, October 03, 2025 Orlando Pride Shell Energy Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 24 Sunday, October 12, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium ESPN 5:00 PM 25 Saturday, October 18, 2025 Kansas City Current Shell Energy Stadium ION 7:30 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park TBD TBD



Kansas City Current

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Saturday, March 15, 2025 Portland Thorns CPKC Stadium ABC 12:45 PM 2 Saturday, March 22, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field ION 7:30 PM 3 Saturday, March 29, 2025 Utah Royals CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 4 Saturday, April 12, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium ION 10:00 PM 5 Saturday, April 19, 2025 Houston Dash CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 6 Saturday, April 26, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium NWSL 7:00 PM 7 Friday, May 02, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 8 Sunday, May 11, 2025 Bay FC CPKC Stadium ESPN 1:00 PM 9 Friday, May 16, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 10 Saturday, May 24, 2025 Chicago Stars SeatGeek Stadium ION 7:30 PM 11 Saturday, June 07, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium CBS 1:00 PM 12 Saturday, June 14, 2025 Racing Louisville CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 13 Friday, June 20, 2025 Angel City FC CPKC Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 14 Friday, August 01, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 15 Friday, August 08, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field Prime Video 10:00 PM 16 Saturday, August 16, 2025 Orlando Pride CPKC Stadium CBS 4:00 PM 17 Saturday, August 23, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park ION 10:00 PM 18 Saturday, August 30, 2025 NC Courage CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 19 Saturday, September 06, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 20 Saturday, September 13, 2025 Washington Spirit CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 21 Saturday, September 20, 2025 Seattle Reign CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 22 Friday, September 26, 2025 Chicago Stars CPKC Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 23 Monday, October 06, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium CBSSN 10:30 PM 24 Saturday, October 11, 2025 Gotham FC CPKC Stadium ION 5:00 PM 25 Saturday, October 18, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium ION 7:30 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 San Diego Wave CPKC Stadium TBD

TBD



NJ/NY Gotham FC

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Saturday, March 15, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field ION 10:00 PM 2 Sunday, March 23, 2025 Orlando Pride Sports Illustrated Stadium ESPN 2 5:00 PM 3 Friday, March 28, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 4 Sunday, April 13, 2025 NC Courage Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 5 Friday, April 18, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium NWSL 10:30 PM 6 Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park CBSSN 10:30 PM 7 Saturday, April 26, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field CBS 1:00 PM 8 Sunday, May 04, 2025 Chicago Stars Sports Illustrated Stadium CBS 1:00 PM 9 Friday, May 09, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 10 Friday, May 16, 2025 San Diego Wave Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 11 Saturday, June 07, 2025 Kansas City Current Sports Illustrated Stadium CBS 1:00 PM 12 Friday, June 13, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field NWSL 9:30 PM 13 Saturday, June 21, 2025 Bay FC Sports Illustrated Stadium ION 7:30 PM 14 Friday, August 01, 2025 Chicago Stars SeatGeek Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 15 Saturday, August 09, 2025 Washington Spirit Sports Illustrated Stadium ESPN 12:00 PM 16 Sunday, August 17, 2025 Houston Dash Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 17 Saturday, August 23, 2025 Utah Royals Sports Illustrated Stadium ION 7:30 PM 18 Friday, August 29, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 19 Sunday, September 07, 2025 Angel City FC Sports Illustrated Stadium ESPN 5:00 PM 20 Friday, September 12, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium Prime Video 10:00 PM 21 Sunday, September 21, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park ESPN 2 8:30 PM 22 Friday, September 26, 2025 Portland Thorns Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 23 Sunday, October 05, 2025 Seattle Reign Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 24 Saturday, October 11, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium ION 5:00 PM 25 Sunday, October 19, 2025 Racing Louisville Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL / P+ 3:00 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium TBD

3pm or 5pm ET

North Carolina Courage

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Saturday, March 15, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 5:00 PM 2 Saturday, March 22, 2025 Seattle Reign First Horizon Stadium NWSL 7:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 29, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park ION 10:00 PM 4 Sunday, April 13, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 5 Saturday, April 19, 2025 Bay FC First Horizon Stadium NWSL 7:00 PM 6 Saturday, April 26, 2025 Kansas City Current First Horizon Stadium NWSL 7:00 PM 7 Saturday, May 03, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field ION 10:00 PM 8 Saturday, May 10, 2025 Orlando Pride First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 9 Saturday, May 17, 2025 Chicago Stars First Horizon Stadium NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 10 Sunday, May 25, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium CBSSN 10:00 PM 11 Sunday, June 08, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 12 Saturday, June 14, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium ION 10:00 PM 13 Saturday, June 21, 2025 Houston Dash First Horizon Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 14 Saturday, August 02, 2025 San Diego Wave First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 15 Friday, August 08, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 16 Saturday, August 16, 2025 Portland Thorns First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 17 Friday, August 22, 2025 Chicago Stars SeatGeek Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 18 Saturday, August 30, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 19 Saturday, September 06, 2025 Utah Royals First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 20 Saturday, September 13, 2025 Angel City FC First Horizon Stadium CBS 12:30 PM 21 Friday, September 19, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 22 Sunday, September 28, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 23 Saturday, October 04, 2025 Racing Louisville First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 24 Saturday, October 11, 2025 Washington Spirit First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 25 Friday, October 17, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park Prime Video 10:00 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Gotham FC First Horizon Stadium TBD TBD



Orlando Pride

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK Challenge Cup Friday, March 07, 2025 Washington Spirit Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 1 Friday, March 14, 2025 Chicago Stars Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 2 Sunday, March 23, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium ESPN 2 5:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 29, 2025 San Diego Wave Inter&Co Stadium ESPN 12:00 PM 4 Saturday, April 12, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field ION 7:30 PM 5 Saturday, April 19, 2025 Washington Spirit Inter&Co Stadium ION 5:00 PM 6 Friday, April 25, 2025 Angel City FC Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 7 Saturday, May 03, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park ION 7:30 PM 8 Saturday, May 10, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 9 Friday, May 16, 2025 Kansas City Current Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 10 Friday, May 23, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field NWSL 9:30 PM 11 Saturday, June 07, 2025 Houston Dash Inter&Co Stadium NWSL 7:00 PM 12 Friday, June 13, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park Prime Video 10:00 PM 13 Friday, June 20, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 14 Sunday, August 03, 2025 Utah Royals Inter&Co Stadium NWSL / P+ 6:00 PM 15 Saturday, August 09, 2025 Racing Louisville Inter&Co Stadium ION 7:30 PM 16 Saturday, August 16, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium CBS 4:00 PM 17 Thursday, August 21, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium CBSSN 10:30 PM 18 Friday, August 29, 2025 Gotham FC Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 19 Sunday, September 07, 2025 Chicago Stars TBD NWSL / P+ 3:00 PM 20 Saturday, September 13, 2025 Bay FC Inter&Co Stadium ION 5:00 PM 21 Friday, September 19, 2025 NC Courage Inter&Co Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 22 Friday, September 26, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 23 Friday, October 03, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 24 Friday, October 10, 2025 Portland Thorns Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 25 Saturday, October 18, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field CBS 12:30 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Seattle Reign Inter&Co Stadium TBD

TBD



Portland Thorns FC

WEEK DATE OPPONENT HOME TEAM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Saturday, March 15, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium ABC 12:45 PM 2 Friday, March 21, 2025 Angel City FC Providence Park Prime Video 10:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 29, 2025 NC Courage Providence Park ION 10:00 PM 4 Friday, April 11, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field Prime Video 10:00 PM 5 Friday, April 18, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field Prime Video 10:00 PM 6 Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Gotham FC Providence Park CBSSN 10:30 PM 7 Sunday, April 27, 2025 Racing Louisville Providence Park NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 8 Saturday, May 03, 2025 Orlando Pride Providence Park ION 7:30 PM 9 Saturday, May 10, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium ION 10:00 PM 10 Friday, May 16, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 11 Saturday, June 07, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park ION 7:30 PM 12 Sunday, June 15, 2025 Washington Spirit Providence Park CBS 4:00 PM 13 Saturday, June 21, 2025 Chicago Stars Providence Park ION 10:00 PM 14 Sunday, August 03, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field ABC 12:30 PM 15 Sunday, August 10, 2025 Seattle Reign Providence Park CBS 4:00 PM 16 Saturday, August 16, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 17 Saturday, August 23, 2025 Kansas City Current Providence Park ION 10:00 PM 18 Friday, August 29, 2025 Utah Royals Providence Park NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 19 Friday, September 05, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 20 Sunday, September 14, 2025 Chicago Stars SeatGeek Stadium ESPN 3:00 PM 21 Saturday, September 20, 2025 San Diego Wave Providence Park ION 10:00 PM 22 Friday, September 26, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 23 Saturday, October 04, 2025 Bay FC Providence Park ION 10:00 PM 24 Friday, October 10, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 25 Sunday, October 19, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium ESPN 5:00 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Houston Dash Providence Park TBD

TBD



Racing Louisville FC

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Saturday, March 15, 2025 NC Courage Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 5:00 PM 2 Saturday, March 22, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 3 Sunday, March 30, 2025 Chicago Stars SeatGeek Stadium CBSSN 4:00 PM 4 Saturday, April 12, 2025 Washington Spirit Lynn Family Stadium NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 5 Saturday, April 19, 2025 San Diego Wave Lynn Family Stadium NWSL / P+ 3:00 PM 6 Sunday, April 27, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 7 Friday, May 02, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 8 Friday, May 09, 2025 Gotham FC Lynn Family Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 9 Friday, May 16, 2025 Seattle Reign Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 10 Saturday, May 24, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium ION 10:00 PM 11 Friday, June 06, 2025 Utah Royals Lynn Family Stadium NWSL / P+ 7:30 PM 12 Saturday, June 14, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 13 Friday, June 20, 2025 Orlando Pride Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 14 Friday, August 01, 2025 Kansas City Current Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 15 Saturday, August 09, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium ION 7:30 PM 16 Friday, August 15, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field Prime Video 8:00 PM 17 Sunday, August 24, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 18 Friday, August 29, 2025 Houston Dash Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 19 Friday, September 05, 2025 Portland Thorns Lynn Family Stadium Prime Video 8:00 PM 20 Sunday, September 14, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 21 Friday, September 19, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field NWSL / P+ 10:00 PM 22 Saturday, September 27, 2025 Angel City FC Lynn Family Stadium ION 7:30 PM 23 Saturday, October 04, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 24 Friday, October 10, 2025 Chicago Stars Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 25 Sunday, October 19, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL / P+ 3:00 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Bay FC Lynn Family Stadium TBD

TBD



San Diego Wave FC

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Sunday, March 16, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium ESPN 2 6:50 PM 2 Saturday, March 22, 2025 Utah Royals Snapdragon Stadium NWSL 10:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 29, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium ESPN 12:00 PM 4 Saturday, April 12, 2025 Kansas City Current Snapdragon Stadium ION 10:00 PM 5 Saturday, April 19, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium NWSL / P+ 3:00 PM 6 Saturday, April 26, 2025 Chicago Stars SeatGeek Stadium ION 7:30 PM 7 Sunday, May 04, 2025 Bay FC Snapdragon Stadium NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 8 Saturday, May 10, 2025 Portland Thorns Snapdragon Stadium ION 10:00 PM 9 Friday, May 16, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 10 Sunday, May 25, 2025 NC Courage Snapdragon Stadium CBSSN 10:00 PM 11 Friday, June 06, 2025 Seattle Reign Snapdragon Stadium Prime Video 10:00 PM 12 Friday, June 13, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 13 Sunday, June 22, 2025 Washington Spirit Snapdragon Stadium CBSSN 10:00 PM 14 Saturday, August 02, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 15 Saturday, August 09, 2025 Angel City FC Snapdragon Stadium ION 10:00 PM 16 Saturday, August 16, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 17 Sunday, August 24, 2025 Racing Louisville Snapdragon Stadium NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 18 Friday, August 29, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 19 Sunday, September 07, 2025 Houston Dash Snapdragon Stadium NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 20 Friday, September 12, 2025 Gotham FC Snapdragon Stadium Prime Video 10:00 PM 21 Saturday, September 20, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park ION 10:00 PM 22 Friday, September 26, 2025 Orlando Pride Snapdragon Stadium NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 23 Sunday, October 05, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field ESPN 1:00 PM 24 Saturday, October 11, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field NWSL / P+ 10:00 PM 25 Saturday, October 18, 2025 Chicago Stars Snapdragon Stadium ION 10:00 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium TBD

TBD



Seattle Reign FC

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Saturday, March 15, 2025 Gotham FC Lumen Field ION 10:00 PM 2 Saturday, March 22, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium NWSL 7:00 PM 3 Sunday, March 30, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium CBSSN 8:00 PM 4 Saturday, April 12, 2025 Orlando Pride Lumen Field ION 7:30 PM 5 Friday, April 18, 2025 Portland Thorns Lumen Field Prime Video 10:00 PM 6 Saturday, April 26, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 7 Friday, May 02, 2025 Kansas City Current Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 8 Sunday, May 11, 2025 Houston Dash Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 9 Friday, May 16, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium NWSL 7:30 PM 10 Friday, May 23, 2025 Washington Spirit Lumen Field Prime Video 10:00 PM 11 Friday, June 06, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium Prime Video 10:00 PM 12 Saturday, June 14, 2025 Chicago Stars TBD ION 5:00 PM 13 Saturday, June 21, 2025 Utah Royals America First Field NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 14 Friday, August 01, 2025 Angel City FC Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 15 Sunday, August 10, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park CBS 4:00 PM 16 Monday, August 18, 2025 Chicago Stars Lumen Field CBSSN 10:00 PM 17 Sunday, August 24, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium NWSL / P+ 7:00 PM 18 Friday, August 29, 2025 San Diego Wave Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 19 Sunday, September 07, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 20 Sunday, September 14, 2025 Racing Louisville Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 21 Saturday, September 20, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 22 Sunday, September 28, 2025 NC Courage Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 8:00 PM 23 Sunday, October 05, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 24 Friday, October 10, 2025 Bay FC Lumen Field NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 25 Friday, October 17, 2025 Utah Royals Lumen Field NWSL 10:00 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium TBD TBD

Utah Royals

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM NETWORK ET KICK 1 Saturday, March 15, 2025 Bay FC America First Field ION 7:30 PM 2 Saturday, March 22, 2025 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium NWSL 10:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 29, 2025 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium ION 7:30 PM 4 Friday, April 11, 2025 Portland Thorns America First Field Prime Video 10:00 PM 5 Friday, April 18, 2025 Chicago Stars America First Field NWSL 9:30 PM 6 Friday, April 25, 2025 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium NWSL 8:00 PM 7 Saturday, May 03, 2025 NC Courage America First Field ION 10:00 PM 8 Friday, May 09, 2025 Angel City FC BMO Stadium NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 9 Saturday, May 17, 2025 Washington Spirit Audi Field ION 7:30 PM 10 Friday, May 23, 2025 Orlando Pride America First Field NWSL 9:30 PM 11 Friday, June 06, 2025 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium NWSL / P+ 7:30 PM 12 Friday, June 13, 2025 Gotham FC America First Field NWSL 9:30 PM 13 Saturday, June 21, 2025 Seattle Reign America First Field NWSL / P+ 5:00 PM 14 Sunday, August 03, 2025 Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium NWSL / P+ 6:00 PM 15 Friday, August 08, 2025 Kansas City Current America First Field Prime Video 10:00 PM 16 Friday, August 15, 2025 Angel City FC America First Field NWSL / P+ 10:00 PM 17 Saturday, August 23, 2025 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium ION 7:30 PM 18 Friday, August 29, 2025 Portland Thorns Providence Park NWSL / P+ 10:30 PM 19 Saturday, September 06, 2025 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium ION 7:30 PM 20 Sunday, September 14, 2025 Houston Dash America First Field NWSL / P+ 6:00 PM 21 Friday, September 19, 2025 Racing Louisville America First Field NWSL / P+ 10:00 PM 22 Saturday, September 27, 2025 Bay FC PayPal Park ION 10:00 PM 23 Sunday, October 05, 2025 Chicago Stars SeatGeek Stadium NWSL / P+ 4:00 PM 24 Saturday, October 11, 2025 San Diego Wave America First Field NWSL / P+ 10:00 PM 25 Friday, October 17, 2025 Seattle Reign Lumen Field NWSL 10:00 PM 26 Sunday, November 02, 2025 Washington Spirit America First Field TBD TBD

Washington Spirit