USMNT winger Christian Pulisic is facing another injury after he was replaced by AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao only a few minutes before halftime on Tuesday during the Rossoneri's match against Como. Pulisic could now miss the crucial Serie A game that will take place this Saturday against Juventus and his status will be assessed after medical tests he will undergo in the coming hours.

Pulisic went down before halftime after contact with Como defender Marc Kempf on his tendon, but the American winger seemed to be more concerned about a muscular injury, while AC Milan physios urged the bench to make the change immediately.

The exams will assess his conditions, but as things stand it doesn't seem likely he will be part of the key game against Juventus, same as striker Alvaro Morata who will be out of the match after receiving a yellow card in the first half against Como and will be suspended for the Turin's matchup.