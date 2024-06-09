After winning the last edition of Copa America, Argentina couldn't come into this edition with higher expectations but it's something that both Lionel Scaloni and the team are firmly aware of heading into preparation for the tournament. Before debuting against Canada on June 20, they have a high-level friendly against Ecuador in Chicago on Sunday night.

"We are very hungry, we know the importance of representing this t-shirt. We are step by step, game by game and we don't want to change that. We are ready, we are ready for this big tournament," defender Lisandro Martinez said when asked if preparation has changed heading into this Copa America compared to the last edition.

With players like Lionel Messi in top form and even younger members of the squad like Martinez's Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho growing into their own. it's a deep squad that can make things happen and it will be tough for anyone to knock them off.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, June 9 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 9 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: None | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

None | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Argentina -195; Draw +275; Ecuador +500

Storylines

Argentina: It's tough to gauge Argentina in friendlies because if they win, it's as expected while if they lose it can be a moment that is taken to mean more than it is but after winning the Copa America and World Cup, it's clear that this is the best team in the world. From their team defense led by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to the attack led by Messi and Lautaro Martinez, any team that defeats Argentina will need to be absolutely perfect because this is a team that is just as comfortable in a shootout as they are grinding out games.

Ecuador: An improving side, pressure will be on 17-year-old starlet Kendry Paez who will join Chelsea in 2025. The midfielder has grown to meet every challenge in his way but facing Argentina will be quite a test for him. Playing alongside Moises Caicedo gives Ecuador quite an impressive midfield but their fate will come down to 34-year-old Enner Valencia who is still leading the line for the talented side.

Prediction

Ecuador will do their best to turn the match into a grind but against Argentina, that still isn't enough. With a little magic from Messi, Argentina will run their winning streak to four matches. Pick: Argentina 1, Ecuador 0