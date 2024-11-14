Argentina are back in action on Thursday with a trip to Asuncion to face a tough Paraguay test with a chance to inch closer to a FIFA 2026 World Cup berth. Lionel Messi and company saw off Bolivia last time out with a hat trick plus two assists in a thumping. The Albiceleste cannot afford to ease up as they seek to finish top of the CONMEBOL section which they have not done in the last two qualifying phases. The Argentines rarely drop points, though, and Colombia as well as Venezuela last time out are likely to be those exceptions.

The Paraguayans are tough to crack these days with the Albirroja the last nation to keep Argentina at bay on the road back in 2021. There is plenty of needle in this one but rarely free-flowing soccer with just seven goals from the last seven meetings and goalless over the past two. Winning at home and being tough to beat away is usually the right combination to be in contention to qualify for the World Cup and the Paraguayans are on their way to doing that having beaten the likes of Brazil and drawing with Uruguay. Alfaro saw his side beat Venezuela after drawing with Ecuador which keeps them above Bolivia in the playoff spot and the 2-1 win over the Vinotinto was the first time in this edition that one of the Albirroja's games has produced more than one goal.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Nov. 14 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 14 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Defensores del Chaco - Asuncion, Paraguay

Estadio Defensores del Chaco - Asuncion, Paraguay Stream: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Paraguay +450; Draw +250; Argentina -150

CONMEBOL WCQ

Argentina lead the way in qualifying after a 6-0 thrashing of Bolivia which means that the Albiceleste are nearly there. Three points clear of Colombia and already in the 20s more or less guarantees a top-six finish while remaining points mean that the defending champions are close to sealing their World Cup return. Scaloni's men are strong on the road with 10 points from five away games which is better than any other nation this edition. Paraguay are currently in a qualifying spot and will want to stay there and they are very difficult to break down. Alfaro could take them to their first World Cup since 2010 based off the back of their mean defense which has garnered eight points from their last four games.

Team news

Paraguay: Alfaro is Argentine with many of his players playing club soccer in Argentina, and his squad is more or less unchanged from October. Antonio Sanabria is back in favor with Torino after scoring twice against Venezuela but Miguel Almiron, Julio Enciso and Ramon Sosa are all struggling to get the minutes that they need to kick on.

Possible Paraguay XI: R Fernandez; Caceres, G Gomez, Alderete, Balbuena, Alonso; Cubas, D Gomez; Almiron, Sanabria, Enciso.

Argentina: Enzo Fernandez is playing less for Chelsea so might not start while Giovani Lo Celso is back after injury and could come in for Lautaro Martinez. Emiliano Martinez is back from suspension though and replaces Geronimo Rulli in goal.

Possible Argentina XI: E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo, Lo Celso, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.

Prediction

This has the makings of a memorable and narrow win for the home aside against their visitors who are more or less World Cup-bound already. A draw would not be s surprise but it just feels like the right combination could see the Albirroja sneak a win. Pick: Paraguay 1, Argentina 0.