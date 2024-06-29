Argentina will look to sweep through Group A play when they take on Peru in a 2024 Copa America matchup on Saturday. Argentina are coming off a 1-0 win over Chile on Tuesday, while Peru dropped a 1-0 decision to Canada. Argentina are on a seven-match winning streak and have outscored its opponents 3-0 in Copa America play. Peru, meanwhile, are 0-1-1 in the tournament and are still looking for their first goal. They, however, can still advance with a win and some help. Argentina are expected to rest superstar Lionel Messi, and could give a breather to a number of other stars, but will still send out a potent lineup.

Argentina vs. Peru money line: Argentina -210, Draw +280, Peru +700

Argentina vs. Peru over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Peru spread: Argentina -1.5 (+135)

ARG: Over their last seven matches, Argentina have outscored their opponents 15-2

PER: Since March, Peru have outscored their opponents 7-2

Why you should back Argentina

Forward Lautaro Martinez has been on fire for Argentina. He scored the team's lone goal in the 88th minute in the win over Chile on three shots, including two on target. He also had a goal in the 88th minute against Canada in the Copa America opener on two shots, both on target. He has five goals in six appearances in 2024, scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Guatemala in an international friendly on June 14. Since joining the national team in 2018, he has 26 goals in 60 matches.

Forward Julian Alvarez, 24, has Argentina's other tournament goal, scoring in the 49th minute against Canada. In that match, he took three shots with two on net. He had two shots, including one on net in the win over Chile. Alvarez, who plays professionally for Manchester City in the English Premier League, has eight goals in 32 appearances since joining his national team in 2021.

Why you should back Peru

Forward Paolo Guerrero, 40, the captain of the team, has scored 39 times in 121 appearances for Peru since joining the team in 2004. His last goal came in a 4-1 win over the Dominican Republic in an international friendly on March 26. He also began his professional career in 2004, and has played in Bundesliga in Germany, Serie A in Brazil, the Argentine Primera Division, Ecuadorian Serie A and Liga 1 in Peru. He has three goals in six matches for Cesar Vallejo in Liga 1.

Forward Edison Flores is another scoring option for Peru. In 75 appearances for his national team, Flores has 16 goals. In a 1-0 win over El Salvador in an international friendly earlier this month, he scored the game's lone goal. He has played professionally the past two years for Universitario on loan from Atlas of Liga MX in Mexico. In 32 matches, he has registered 12 goals, including six in 17 appearances in 2024.

