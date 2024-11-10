AS Roma have announced the sacking of the manager Ivan Juric a few minutes after the final whistle of the 3-2 home defeat against Bologna on Sunday. Juric, who was appointed on Sept. 18 to replace club icon Daniele De Rossi four games into the 2024-25 season, found a lot of challenges since the first day in charge of the club.

The club owned by American businessman Dan Friedkin issued the following statement after the Bologna game:

"We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks. He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. The search for a new head coach has already begun and we expect an announcement in the coming days"

Juric coached the Italian giants for 11 games where he recorded four wins, three draws and four defeats in all competitions. For sure, the Croatian manager was not helped by the fans and the whole environment that never accepted the sacking of De Rossi just a few months after the sacking of Jose Mourinho. The American ownership needs to deliver and try to turn things around quickly.

According to Sky Italy, former Italian national team Roberto Mancini is currently the leading candidate for the job, alongside former Fiorentina man Paulo Sousa. The Italian coach parted ways with the Saudi national team recently after a disappointing spell but he's now ready to take the job at Roma. Mancini played for and coached Lazio, AS Roma city rivals, and he was the manager at Inter from 2004 to 2008 when Roma and the Nerazzurri were competing for the Serie A titles. Despite his past, it looks like he's the leading candidate for the job to turn things around and start a new era at the club.

