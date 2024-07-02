Austria will meet Turkiye in the last game of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2024 in Leipzig. Ralf Rangnick's team ended up second in the group stage with France and Netherlands, while Turkiye were second in the same group with Portugal and Georgia. The two teams will meet the winner of the other Tuesday's game between Netherlands and Romania and Netherlands. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, July 2 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 2 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Leipzig Stadium -- Leipzig, Germany



Leipzig Stadium -- Leipzig, TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Austria +100; Draw +380; Turkiye +320

Team news

Austria: Rangnick's side need to be seriously considered in contention after a strong start of the tournament but will have to deal with the suspension of Patrick Wimmer while Inter's Marko Arnautovic is expected to start in the attacking line.

Possible Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Turkiye: Montella will have to replace two key players of his roster, as both Samet Akaydin and most importantly midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu will be suspended. Real Madrid star Arda Guler fully recovered from his minor injury and will start in the attack.

Possible Turkiye XI: Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Yokuslu; Kahveci, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland 0, Italy 2

Germany 2, Denmark 0



Sunday, June 30

England 2, Slovakia 1 (AET)

Spain 4, Georgia 1



Monday, July 1

France 1, Belgium 0

Portugal 0, Slovenia 0 (Portugal win in PKs, 3-0)



Tuesday, July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on FS1

Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Prediction

Austria showed to be a strong side and are expected to win also because of some key absences that might have an impact on the game. Pick: Austria 1, Turkiye 0.