Two of the best teams in Europe face off in a must-win UEFA Champions League match as Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday on Paramount+. Both clubs are in first place in their respective leagues but sit 17th and 25th heading into Matchday 5 of the UCL group stage. Bayern have a 2-0-2 record heading into Tuesday's match, while PSG have only managed one win in the group stage thus far. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Bayern vs. PSG odds list the hosts as the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with PSG as the +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the place to stream Champions League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can now get the first seven days of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for free, so sign up right here.

How to watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern vs. PSG date: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Bayern vs. PSG time: 3 p.m. ET

Bayern vs. PSG live stream: Paramount+ (Get seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for PSG vs. Bayern Munich

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Bayern vs. PSG, Eimer is backing both teams to score in the first half for a +230 payout. Although BTTS has only hit once in the last five meetings between these teams, both sides should push for more offense with their UCL hopes on the line.



The expert is expecting a desperate game from both clubs since they are significantly lower in the UCL standings than they expected to be at this point in the competition. It doesn't hurt that both sides still have plenty of scoring power, with Harry Kane leading the way for the Bavarians and Bradley Barcola steering the attack for the Parisians.

"If either team drops three points here, it could be the difference between advancing to the next round or going home disappointingly early," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see EFL League One, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.