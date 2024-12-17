U.S. women's national team defender and former captain Becky Sauerbrunn announced her retirement on Tuesday. The two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist departs the game after 16 years. She said farewell in a social media post.

"You work hard. You take each moment. And then it happens," she wrote. "Nothing will compare to the last sixteen years. How could it? The challenge of chasing victory. The bravery to fail. The willingness to suffer. The joy and relief when you achieve it. The drive to go again. Sixteen years ago I woke up dreaming and I haven't slept since. That makes it sound easy. It was never easy. But even so, I'd run it back. Because what a gift.'

The veteran center back went on to thank her many coaches, teammates, staff, and fans for supporting her and the team throughout her journey. The 39-year-old defender was a free agent during the offseason, but her final NWSL appearance was with the Portland Thorns during a quarterfinal match in the 2024 NWSL playoffs.

Sauerbrunn won three NWSL championships (2014, 2015 - FC Kansas City, 2022 - Portland Thorns), and one NWLS Sheild (2021 - Portland). She leaves behind a winning club legacy alongside her international accolades.

"I learned early on that we were all just renting our jerseys," said Sauerbrunn in a U.S Soccer statement.

"That I got to wear the U.S. Soccer crest once was an honor and privilege for which I'm forever grateful. The fact that I got to do it over 200 times is truly humbling. I competed with and learned from some of the greatest players and leaders this sport has ever seen, and I consider myself beyond lucky to have been able to play a small part in this program's storied history."

For many of her teammates and supporters, her legacy off the pitch as a leader mirrors her on-field success. Her vocal presence and efforts on many issues from equal pay to anti-racism, and women's rights will have long-lasting impacts on generations of players in the future.