Belgium and Ukraine both attempt to advance to the knockout stage of UEFA Euro 2024 when they meet at Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, on Wednesday for their final Group E match. The group has been the most competitive in the tournament, as all four teams - including Romania and Slovakia - are even in points after splitting their first two contests. A victory would secure a spot in the Round of 16 for either Belgium or Ukraine, while both could advance with a variety of results in the two Group E games. The Belgians reached the quarterfinals in each of the last two editions of the competition, while the Ukrainians appeared in that round for the first time in 2020.

Belgium vs. Ukraine money line: Belgium -160, Ukraine +470, Draw +290

Belgium vs. Ukraine over/under: 2.5 goals

Belgium vs. Ukraine spread: Belgium -0.5 (-160)



BEL: The Belgians have allowed more than one goal just once in their last nine matches across all competitions

UKR: The Ukrainians have lost only two of their last 11 overall contests

Why you should back Belgium

The 1-0 loss to Slovakia in the group-stage opener was the Belgians' only defeat in 17 matches since their 2-0 setback against Morocco during group play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The club recorded 10 wins and five draws following that loss and bounced back from the disappointing result versus the Slovakians with a 2-0 triumph over Romania. It was the sixth clean sheet posted by Belgium in their eight contests across all competitions and 11th in the 17 games since the loss to Morocco.

The Belgians received offensive contributions from midfielders Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne in the victory against Romania. The 27-year-old Tielemans set the national team record for the fastest goal to start a match when he converted 73 seconds into the win, while the 32-year-old De Bruyne padded the lead in the 80th minute with his 28th international goal, tying him for fifth place in Belgium's history. Striker Romelu Lukaku, who notched an assist on Tielemans' goal, is the nation's all-time leader with 85 goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Ukraine

The Ukrainians also began the tournament with a loss, a 3-0 setback against Romania. They also bounced back with a victory as they rallied to edge Slovakia 2-1 last Friday. After allowing the opening goal in the 17th minute, Ukraine knotted the contest when midfielder Mykola Shaparenko converted in the 54th minute.

It was the second career international goal for the 25-year-old, who netted his first in a 1-1 draw with France in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in September 2021. Shaparenko wasn't finished on Friday, however, as he set up striker Roman Yaremchuk's winner in the 80th minute. Striker Artem Dovbyk, who led La Liga in 2023-24 with 24 goals for Girona, scored in each of Ukraine's two international friendly matches prior to this tournament. See which team to pick here.

