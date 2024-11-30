Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich will visit Borussia Dortmund for a special game on Saturday. Der Klassiker, the biggest Bundesliga matchup of the season will happen this weekend with the two historically biggest teams in the league facing off. Bayern are leading the table with a six-point margin on Eintracht Frankfurt and are still unbeaten in Germany, while Borussia Dortmund are currently in fifth, only one point behind the top four. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 30 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany Watch: ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free)

ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Bayern -150; Draw +310; Dortmund +360



Team news

Dortmund: The home side will have to face another weekend without captain Emre Can, who is serving a two-game ban while Karim Adeyemi and possibly Julian Brandt are not available for selection due to injuries.

Potential Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Gross; Beier, Sabitzer, Gittens; Guirassy.

Bayern: Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic is finally back in training after the shoulder issue that led the player to undergo surgery, but he's not back in the squad yet and will be replaced again by Leon Goretzka.

Potential Bayern XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Prediction

Bayern are living a great moment, but this game is never easy to predict and anyything can happen. Pick: Bayern 2, Borussia 1.