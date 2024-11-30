Botafogo won the Copa Libertadores for the first time and in dramatic fashion on Saturday at Buenos Aires' Estadio Monumental, beating Atletico Mineiro 3-1 despite playing most of the game with just 10 men.

The game got off to a chaotic start when Botafogo's Gregore received a red card just two minutes into the game. The midfielder received the punishment for thrusting his leg in the air and delivering a boot to the face of Atletico's Fausto Vera just 30 seconds into the game.

Though Atletico used the man advantage to take a flurry of shots at Botafogo's goal, the eventual winners did well to absorb their pressure and muster a few meaningful shots of their own. Botafogo's reward came in the 35th minute when Luiz Henrique scored the game's opening goal. After some strong build-up play to get numbers in the penalty area, Henrique did well to pounce on a loose ball in the box and score from close range.

Botafogo doubled their lead just nine minutes later through a penalty. Atletico goalkeeper Everson came way off his line to tackle Henrique inside the box to concede the spot kick, and former Manchester United man Alex Telles stepped up to the spot to convert the opportunity.

Atletico got off to a strong start in the second half by pulling one back in the 47th minute, courtesy of halftime substitute Eduardo Vargas. His goal came off a perfectly executed corner, with Vargas' head finding the right contact on the ball to send it into the back of the net.

Atletico spent much of the second half in and around Botafogo's penalty area as they searched for an equalizer, racking up 22 shots and boasting around 80% possession along the way. It was Botafogo, though, who had the final say of the day with Junior Santos scoring in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal the deal for his side.

The result marks an impressive turnaround for Botafogo, who played in Brazil's second division just three years ago. Their upward trajectory has also been fueled in part by American businessman John Textor, who became the club's majority owner in Feb. 2022. Textor is the majority owner and chairman of Eagle Football Holdings, a network of soccer clubs that includes England's Crystal Palace and France's Olympique Lyonnais.

By winning the Copa Libertadores, Botafogo have also earned the final berth in next year's FIFA Club World Cup. The newly expanded tournament will take place in the U.S. next summer and will feature 32 teams, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Miami.