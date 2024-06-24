One of the pre-tournament favorites for Copa America 2024 begins their journey on Monday when Brazil take on Costa Rica in a Group D matchup at SoFi Stadium, just outside of Los Angeles. Brazil and Argentina sat atop the Copa America futures boards at most sportsbooks, while Brazil are also strong favorites to win Group D, which also includes Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica. Costa Rica, meanwhile, are a longshot to advance, but they were impressive in the tournament qualifiers and they'll look to begin their own run with a stunning result in this one.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Brazil are -1000 favorites (risk $1,000 to win $100), while Costa Rica are +2500 underdogs. A draw returns +950 and the over/under is 3.5 total goals.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017.

Now, Sutton has broken down Brazil vs. Costa Rica from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Costa Rica vs. Brazil:

Brazil vs. Costa Rica money line: Brazil -1000, Costa Rica +2500, Draw +950

Brazil vs. Costa Rica over/under: 3.5 goals

Brazil vs. Costa Rica spread: Brazil -2.5 (+125)

BRA: Have won Copa America nine times

CR: Deepest Copa America run came in 2001 (5th)

Why you should back Brazil

The Brazilians have the potential to overwhelm Costa Rica with offensive firepower. Brazil feature a trio of players with ties to Real Madrid, the club that won Spain's La Liga in 2023-24. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were double-digit goal-scorers for Real Madrid. Endrick will join Real Madrid once he turns 18 this summer and he's been dynamic for Brazil recently, scoring in three of his last four matches.

Brazil have faced a rugged schedule in preparation for Copa America, going unbeaten against the USMNT, Mexico, Spain and England, all top-15 teams in the FIFA World Ranking. They've also scored three goals in two of their last three matches, showing their offensive upside as they enter this tournament.

Why you should back Costa Rica

An outright victory will be a tall task for Costa Rica in this spot, but they're plenty capable of creating a competitive game. They enter Copa America with some momentum after rolling past Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis by a combined tally of 7-0 in the qualifiers.

Defensively, Costa Rica have an impressive recent track record. In addition to their clean sheets in both qualifiers, they also played to a scoreless draw against Uruguay in a friendly on May 31. In the game before that against Argentina, they were in a 2-1 battle until nearly the 80th minute. They can draw confidence from those performances as they look to steal at least a point against the group favorites.

How to make Costa Rica vs. Brazil picks

