A marquee matchup features Brazil and Uruguay squaring off on Saturday evening in the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024. Uruguay have won this tournament 15 times, while Brazil is a five-time champion. The winner moves to the semifinals to face off against either Colombia or Panama. Uruguay have not won a knockout game over the last four Copa Americas. Brazil will be without Vinícius Júnior, who received his second yellow card in the group stage.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Brazil are +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) in the latest Uruguay vs. Brazil odds, while Uruguay are +190 underdogs on the 90-minute money line. A 90-minute draw is priced at +190 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Brazil are -118 favorites to advance, while Uruguay are -110. Before locking in any Uruguay vs. Brazil picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down Uruguay vs. Brazil from every angle and has locked in his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brazil vs. Uruguay:

Brazil vs. Uruguay 90-minute money line: Brazil +160, Uruguay +190, Draw +190

Brazil vs. Uruguay over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Uruguay to advance: Brazil -118, Uruguay -110

URU: With nine goals in three matches, Uruguay are first in the Copa America

BRA: In terms of goal differential, Brazil are fifth in the Copa America at +3

Brazil vs. Uruguay picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Brazil can cover

Forward Gabriel Martinelli gives Brazil an assertive playmaker. Last season for Arensal, he logged six goals and five assists. He's also notched two goals in three starts for Brazil. Forward Raphinha can be another capable ball handler.

The 27-year-old has impressive field vision as a passer with a great touch around the net. In the 2023-24 La Liga season for Barcelona, Raphinha finished with six goals and nine assists. In addition, he had one goal on four total shots during the group stage. Forward Sávio is intelligent with his movement off the ball. In the 2023-24 campaign for Girona FC, Sávio had nine goals and 11 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Uruguay can cover

This group had a tournament-high seven players score a goal in the group stage. Midfielder Maximiliano Araújo provides Uruguay with an athletic and effective playmaker. Araújo has great command of the ball with the footwork to get past defenders. The 24-year-old was tied for a team-high two goals in the three group-stage matches.

Midfielder Federico Valverde is another difference-maker. Valverde is able to thread the needle as a passer while owning the ability to score on his own. In the 2023-24 season with Real Madrid, he had two goals and seven assists. An underrated factor of Uruguay's success thus far is their defense. They have limited their opponents to 22 shots which are the second fewest in the group stage. Uruguay also allowed 1.1 expected goals, which were the fewest. See which team to pick here.

How to make Uruguay vs. Brazil picks

Green has broken down Uruguay vs. Brazil from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets. He also is offering a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Copa America 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Uruguay vs. Brazil on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was red-hot picking multiple leagues in 2023, and find out.