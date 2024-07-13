Canada will meet Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America third-place match on Saturday at Charlotte, N.C. Both teams fell in the semifinals as Argentina beat Canada 2-0 on Tuesday, and Colombia outlasted Uruguay 1-0 on Wednesday. Canada, which are competing in the tournament for the first time, had a three-match unbeaten streak snapped. Uruguay, meanwhile, which reached back-to-back quarterfinals prior to this year, have guaranteed their best finish since winning Copa America in 2011.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Uruguay are listed as the -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Canada vs. Uruguay odds, with Canada the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Uruguay are -350 to finish third, while Canada are +250. Before making any Uruguay vs. Canada picks, be sure to see the 2024 Copa America predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Canada vs. Uruguay 90-minute money line: Uruguay -200, Draw +320, Canada +550

Canada vs. Uruguay over/under: 2.5 goals

Canada vs. Uruguay to finish third: Uruguay -350, Canada +250

CAN: Over their last five matches, all in the tournament, Canada have been outscored 5-2

URU: Since the start of 2024, Uruguay are 4-2-2

Why you should back Uruguay

Midfielder Maximiliano Araujo has put forth a stellar performance so far in Copa America. During group stage play, he got things going against Panama on June 23, scoring the match's first goal as Uruguay rolled to a 3-1 triumph. He also connected on a goal four days later in a 5-0 victory over Bolivia. Since joining the team last year, he has already recorded three goals in 13 appearances. He plays professionally in Mexico for Toluca, scoring nine goals in 53 matches over the past two years.

Another scoring threat is forward Darwin Nunez. He is expected to play Saturday, although he could face future suspension after climbing into the stands to fight fans after the loss to Colombia. He has registered a pair of goals during Copa America. During group stage play, he scored Uruguay's second goal in a 3-1 win over Panama. He then added a goal in a 5-0 win over Bolivia four days later. The 25-year-old has played in 28 matches for Uruguay since joining the team in 2019, and has scored 13 goals. As a member of Liverpool in the English Premier League, he has scored 20 goals in 65 league matches over a two-year span. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Canada

The Canadians are led by 23-year-old Alphonso Davies, the captain of the team. The defenseman has provided a lot of offense, scoring 15 goals in 52 appearances since joining the national team in 2017. His best year came in 2021, when he scored five times in 13 matches. He has played professionally the last six seasons for Bayern Munich in Germany's Bundesliga. He has scored eight league goals in 135 matches during that time. He also played parts of three seasons for the Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS, scoring eight times in 31 matches in 2018.

Forward Jonathan David also helps lead the offensive attack. Since joining the Canadians in 2018, he has recorded 27 goals in 53 matches. One of those came in the 1-0 win over Peru during the group stage on June 25. He plays professionally in France for Lille of Ligue 1. In 34 appearances this past season, he scored 19 goals, and has 71 in 146 league matches over the past four years. See which team to pick here.

