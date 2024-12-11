The UEFA Champions League returns for one final round of matches before the new year, with much at stake for several European heavy-hitters. Wednesday's action features Barcelona's trip to Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City taking on Juventus. Here's what the CBS Sports team predicts will take place during another consequential week in the Champions League.

Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Benfica vs. Bologna 2-0 2-0 2-1 1-1 2-1 Milan vs. Crvena zvezda 2-1 3-1 3-1 2-2 3-1 Dortmund vs. Barcelona 0-2 1-1 0-2 1-2 0-2 Feyenoord vs. Sparta Praha 2-0 2-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 Juventus vs. Man City 0-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 Stuttgart vs. Young Boys 2-1 2-0 1-1 3-1 1-0 Arsenal vs. Monaco 1-0 2-1 3-1 1-0 2-0 Atletico Madrid vs. Slovan Bratislava 2-0 3-0 2-0 5-0 2-0 Lille Sturm Graz 2-1 2-0 1-0 2-0 2-1

Game of the day: Juventus vs. Man City

Player to watch: Kevin De Bruyne – The Belgian's return to the City starting XI may or may not have simply fixed everything – the jury is out after more dropped points against Crystal Palace – but if anyone is going to liven up what threatens to be a deeply dull affair, it will be De Bruyne. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan – Despite the difficult moment Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are facing, Gundogan is the player that the Spanish manager needs most right now due to his experience in the tournament. Juventus are not living their best moment as well, and Gundogan can create a lot of problems for the Vecchia Signora's defense. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Juve 1, City 1 -- Pep Guardiola's side continue to battle through poor form and are making life tough for themselves in both the Premier League as well as the Champions League. Thiago Motta's Italians are similarly placed and do not see too many goals in their games so expect a fairly low-scoring affair which either side could sneak by a single goal. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Under 2.5 goals (-120): I will not bet goals in games involving Juventus. I will not bet goals in games involving Juventus. I … you get the idea. Even without Bremer, this Juventus side just doesn't concede under Thiago Motta and even facing whatever version of City this is, it won't change. It doesn't hurt to sprinkle a draw here at +240 but the under is a bit safer. -- Chuck Booth

Barcelona vs. Dortmund

Player to watch: Robert Lewandowski – It has to be him, doesn't it? Back at the Westfalenstadion, reunited with the fans who once adored him but now must dread his presence on the opposition. In 26 games against Dortmund, Lewandowski has 27 goals, but so far he has yet to meet them in a Barcelona shirt. Given his recent form, you'd back him to add to that tally once more. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Raphinha – The Brazilian winger has been great this season and scored five goals in the first five Champions League matches, and 11 in 17 LaLiga games. He's probably the best player so far for the side coached by Hansi Flick, who is making his return to Germany on Wednesday. -- Francesco Porzio



Prediction: Dortmund 1, Barcelona 1 -- These two sides are neck and neck coming into this round of games with the Catalan giants slightly ahead of the Germans due to goal difference despite both posting four wins and one loss. Do not be surprised if this one finishes level and both sides get their first draw of the European campaign although Barca are the most likely to edge it if one side does come out on top. -- Jonathan Johnson



Best bet: Both teams to score (-110): Barcelona's high line has been effective at protecting their defense but when the offside trap doesn't work, it's far too easy to beat the defense from open play. Dortmund are an experienced team that can make Barcelona pay in attack and Barcelona's attack is too loaded not to score so it feels like a fair price to get both hitting the back of the net. -- Chuck Booth