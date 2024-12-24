After failing to score against Everton, Chelsea will need to make up ground in the title race while in a London derby against Fulham. Enzo Maresca's Blues will return home to Stamford Bridge for this match but when everyone needs to do what they can to remain perfect while hopping Liverpool drops points, the draw against Everton is something that will loom until the Blues win again.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Dec. 26 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 26 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -210; Draw +360; Fulham +500

Storylines

Chelsea: Maresca is beginning to integrate Reece James back into training but it's still too soon to expect him to play a part. Wesley Fofana is also someone who is on the mend but won't be available until the new year. An outside back will come back into the fold following Marc Cucurella's red card suspension while Romeo Lavia could be available to play making Maresca's midfield selection tougher.

Chelsea predicted XI: Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson

Fulham: Emile Smith Rowe could return which would be a massive boost to Fulham's attacking options in the match. Smith Rowe's presence alongside Andreas Pereira is one of the reasons that the Cottagers have charged up the table and bringing the duo back together will only be a good thing. Harrison Reed is also close to returning from a knee injury but Boxing Day will come too soon. Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete are long term absentees.

Fulham predicted XI: Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen, Timothy Castagne, Andreas Pereira, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson, Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi, Raul Jimenez

Prediction

The Blues will get back to their winning ways. Fulham are improving but they don't have enough to keep up with Chelsea yet. Pick: Chelsea 3, Fulham 1