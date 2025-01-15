The good news is that AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic only suffered a small injury in the first half of the Rossoneri's 2-1 win against Como on Tuesday and the medical examinations showed that the American international will be able to train again with the team in the coming days. However, his presence for the key Serie A matchup against Juventus that takes place this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET remains in doubt.

Pulisic went down before halftime after contact with Como defender Marc Kempf on his tendon, but Rossoneri fans looked more concerned about a possible hamstring injury, as the American international was touching that specific part of the leg and immediately asked for a substitution. On Wednesday, Pulisic underwent exams that didn't show injuries, but Sergio Conceicao's staff will likely be careful for Saturday's clash, as the United States men's national team winger recently recovered from a calf injury.

While his presence for the Champions League's match against Girona is not in doubt, the Portuguese coach might decide to start him on the bench against Juventus, but the final decision will only be taken before the game. Pulisic has been one of the best players for the Rossoneri during the current 2024-25 season as has scored ten goals in all competitions.