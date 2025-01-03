Milan are preparing for their Italian Super Cup semifinal against Juventus in Saudi Arabia and there is quite a bit of change afoot for the team. Former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao set to oversee his first match coaching against a Juventus team where his son Chico Conceicao plays. But while there's plenty new, Milan will have their talisman back in the form of American Christian Pulisic.

Absent since early December due to calf and ankle issues, Pulsic has been out for a spell that saw Milan win two games and draw two while moving on from manager Paulo Fonseca. With eight goals and six assists in all competitions, Puisic's presence has been missed during this spell where Milan's attack has gone cold.

Facing a stout Juventus defense, Milan needs everything that they can get, which is why Pulisic's return couldn't come at a better time. With a spot in the final against Inter on the line, there's extra fire for a Milan derby to come.

Pulisic will also have a chance to go up against his national teammate Weston McKennie who is in Thiago Motta's XI while fellow Americans Tim Weah and Yunus Musah will have to start the clash on the bench. With the chance that four Americans could take the pitch, this is also one for national team manager Mauricio Pochettino to keep an eye on.