The quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup are here as only MLS and Liga MX sides remain in the business end of the competition. With both leagues being pitted against each other, there is a chance that we could see an all-Liga MX or all-MLS semifinals as teams try to knock off Cruz Azul to crown a new champion of North American soccer. Nashville SC, Club America, Los Angeles FC, Cruz Azul, Tigres UNAL, the Seattle Sounders, Toluca, and the Los Angeles Galaxy are the final teams remaining.

You may notice that Inter Miami aren't included with these sides after they were knocked out of the tournament on away goals by Nashville SC. As multiple competitions have gone departed from away goals as their tiebreaker if a clash is level after two legs, this is still the case in North America, so there are plenty of reasons for these games to get off to fast starts.

Let's take a look at the ties:

What more can Zendejas do?

There's a lot to watch for as Nashville SC and Club America square off, but the top American storyline is actually with the Mexican side in this one. Alex Zendejas has been pacing the American attack all season but missed the March international break for the USMNT. He has been the centerpiece of everything that manager Andre Jardine wants to do, and he'll have a tough clash facing the Eastern Conference leaders in Nashville. Adding Cristian Espinoza during the offseason has been enough to put the team at four wins in their first six matches in MLS play while also only allowing three goals. This will be a tight clash as players like Zendejas and Espinoza will make the difference.

The best of both worlds

Cruz Azul are the reigning champions of this competition, while Los Angeles FC are the final remaining unbeaten side in MLS play. The Black and Gold may be known for their high-flying attack and for good reason, considering Denis Bouanga and Heung-min Son leading the line but they also haven't allowed a goal in league play either. A balanced squad, LAFC won't feel out of place facing Mexican opposition, as with a full season of having their stars together, they'll want to push to win every trophy available to them, which starts here in Champions Cup play.

The legend of Paul Rothrock grows

"We've got Paul Rothrock" was a mantra adopted to get by Inter Miami and Messi, but as the Sounders are getting going this season, it is becoming a quick something as the 27-year-old has five goals and one assist in only seven appearances in all competitions this season. He scored in both legs as Seattle got past Vancouver in the round of 16, and facing Tigres, they'll need more from their winger. It's a balanced squad under manager Brian Schmetzer, and they're still the only MLS side to have ever won this competition. They have a good chance to do it yet again.

Mexico's best chance

Most of these ties are quite balanced until getting to the Galaxy. Facing Toluca, the Galaxy will have quite a challenge while they're also in the bottom third of the Western Conference. Toluca are the reigning champions of Liga MX and have a shot at winning the Clausura portion of the season behind a stout defense. With Paulinho and the return to health of Alexis Vega, this is a side who can run up the score while playing good defense which could be a nightmare for Greg Vanney and the Galaxy.

Champions Cup schedule

All times Eastern; all matches available on Fubo.

Leg one

Tuesday, April 7

Nashville SC vs. Club America 8 p.m. (FS2)

LAFC vs. Cruz Azul, 10 p.m. (FS2)

Wednesday, April 7

Tigres UNAL vs. Seattle Sounders, 9 p.m. (FS2)

Toluca vs. LA Galaxy, 11 p.m. (FS1)

Leg two

Tuesday, April 14

Cruz Azul vs. LAFC, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Club America vs. Nashville SC, 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, April 15